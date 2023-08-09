Fairfield police log: Aug. 7, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Aug 9, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 8:28 a.m. — Trespassing, 2100 block of WEST TEXAS STREET8:31 a.m. — Residential burglary, 1100 block of ALASKA AVENUE8:32 a.m. — Vandalism, 3000 block of CLAY BANK ROAD9:00 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1300 block of PHOENIX DRIVE9:37 a.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 2100 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:20 a.m. — Vandalism, 2400 block of COURAGE DRIVE11:24 a.m. — Grand theft, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD1:56 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, WESTBOUND HIGHWAY 122:13 p.m. — Grand theft, 1300 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD2:31 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD5:05 p.m. — Trespassing, 2900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:25 p.m. — Battery, WEST TEXAS STREET5:25 p.m. — Forgery, 2200 block of CAMBRIDGE DRIVE7:15 p.m. — Trespassing, 1300 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD7:16 p.m. — Vandalism, 1600 block of CENTENNIAL DRIVE7:48 p.m. — Vehicle theft, BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE7:59 p.m. — Battery, 1300 block of PHOENIX DRIVE8:20 p.m. — Forgery, 5200 block of ANTIQUITY CIRCLE8:44 p.m. — Trespassing, 1400 block of HOLIDAY LANE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Criminal Law Crime Weapons Law A5 080923 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suisun council will ponder supporting Benicia plea for sales tax increase New look for the Daily Republic online now Back in the Day: 2023 Armijo High School Hall of Fame Inductees the Ramirez family Pilot program for volunteers up for Vacaville council consideration Former Vanden High star Kiana Moore ready to host basketball camp, alumni games Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
