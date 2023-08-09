Fairfield police log: Aug. 6, 2023 DR Staff Aug 9, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:57 a.m. — Shots fired, 2400 block of SHELDON DRIVE2:46 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 3100 block of SERRA WAY5:03 a.m. — Shots fired, 1100 block of VAN BUREN STREET6:29 a.m. — Vandalism, 2000 block of WOOLNER AVENUE6:33 a.m. — Assault with a deadly weapon, CONNECTICUT STREET7:55 a.m. — Vehicle theft, BROADWAY STREET9:30 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 2800 block of HORIZON CIRCLE11:32 a.m. — Battery, 200 block of DAPHNE DRIVE11:34 a.m. — Vandalism, GRANITE LANE1:00 p.m. — Drunken driving, 1200 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET1:33 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, EAST TABOR AVENUE2:04 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 4700 block of CANYON HILLS DRIVE3:16 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, SAN RAFAEL STREET4:59 p.m. — Trespassing, 2300 block of FAIRFIELD AVENUE5:20 p.m. — Battery, 2700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET6:38 p.m. — Vandalism, CLAY BANK ROAD7:12 p.m. — Battery, 200 block of DAPHNE DRIVE8:33 p.m. — Battery, 700 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD9:30 p.m. — Forgery, 3800 block of STAFFORD SPRINGS WAY10:09 p.m. — Trespassing, 2000 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET11:23 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2100 block of WEST TEXAS STREET Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Crime Criminal Law Transportation Weapons Law A5 080923 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suisun council will ponder supporting Benicia plea for sales tax increase New look for the Daily Republic online now Back in the Day: 2023 Armijo High School Hall of Fame Inductees the Ramirez family Pilot program for volunteers up for Vacaville council consideration Former Vanden High star Kiana Moore ready to host basketball camp, alumni games Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
