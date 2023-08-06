Fairfield police log: Aug. 4, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Aug 6, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3:26 a.m. — Grand theft, 1400 block of MATTHEW DRIVE10:06 a.m. — Commercial burglary, 2300 block of CORDELIA ROAD10:36 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2500 block of HILBORN ROAD11:33 a.m. — Vandalism, 5100 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE12:20 p.m. — Trespassing, 2400 block of HILBORN ROAD12:27 p.m. — Battery, 700 block of TEXAS STREET12:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 2200 block of GATEWAY COURT1:13 p.m. — Vandalism, 800 block of FIFTH STREET1:52 p.m. — Reckless driving, EASTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY2:18 p.m. — Trespassing, 2100 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET3:15 p.m. — Battery, BALBOA COURT3:44 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 2500 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET4:25 p.m. — Vandalism, HEATH COURT4:32 p.m. — Reckless driver, PEABODY ROAD5:02 p.m. — Trespassing, 2900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:17 p.m. — Drunk driver, 2500 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:45 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1300 block of OLIVER ROAD5:52 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2700 block of PEPPERTREE DRIVE6:42 p.m. — Drunk driver, OLIVER ROAD7:57 p.m. — Reckless driver, EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD8:27 p.m. — Drunk driver, SUISUN VALLEY ROAD8:46 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 2000 block of CADENASSO DRIVE8:53 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, CIRCLE DRIVE9:04 p.m. — Assault with a deadly weapon, 200 block of DAPHNE DRIVE9:25 p.m. — Trespassing, 2900 block of REBECCA DRIVE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police A10 080623 Criminal Law Crime Law Roads And Traffic Transportation Construction Industry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New look for the Daily Republic online now Caltrans planning I-80 closures in Vallejo area Civil grand jury reviews lack of agency response to its reports On the Left: Tax me! The country needs it County terminates contract with firm hired for Covid services Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.