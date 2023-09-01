Fairfield police log: Aug. 30, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Sep 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1:18 a.m. — Indecent exposure, 1300 block of HOLIDAY LANE9:49 a.m. — Commercial burglary, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:13 a.m. — Grand theft, 900 block of BECK AVENUE10:16 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 300 block of ATLANTIC AVENUE10:39 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 400 block of SAN MARCO STREET10:40 a.m. — Robbery, 200 block of EAST ATLANTIC AVENUE10:45 a.m. — Trespassing, 4700 block of MANGELS BOULEVARD11 a.m. — Forgery, 4500 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE11:04 a.m. — Trespassing, 2100 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET11:09 a.m. — Forgery, 1000 block of WEBSTER STREET11:40 a.m. — Forgery, 600 block of LAKESHORE DRIVE12:30 p.m. — Residential burglary, 1900 block of CARDINAL WAY12:35 p.m. — Forgery, 2700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET1:53 p.m. — Forgery, 1000 block of UNION AVENUE3:19 p.m. — Forgery, 1000 block of OLIVER ROAD3:58 p.m. — Trespassing, 4300 block of CENTRAL PLACE5:30 p.m. — Vehicle theft, HUNTINGTON DRIVE7:38 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1100 block of QUAIL DRIVE7:49 p.m. — Embezzlement, 2500 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET9:16 p.m. — Trespassing, 4300 block of CENTRAL PLACE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Crime Transportation Police A9 090123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield football wins again, as do Armijo, Rodriguez, Vacaville and Wood Mystery developer creates 'Game of Thrones'-type drama with $800 million Bay Area land grab Media reports pin down mysterious Flannery investors Pleasants Valley, Cherry Glen fire contained; no structures burned Survey on possible new eastern Solano community released Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
