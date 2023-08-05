Fairfield police log: Aug. 3, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Aug 5, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1:08 a.m. — Shots fired, 900 block of MATTHEW COURT4:47 a.m. — Prowler, 1100 block of EMPIRE STREET6:01 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 4700 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE8:03 a.m. — Reckless driver, LOW COURT9:08 a.m. — Vandalism, 4700 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE10:12 a.m. — Vandalism, 800 block of CHADBOURNE ROAD10:33 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2200 block of GATEWAY COURT10:35 a.m. — Robbery, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD11:09 a.m. — Vandalism, 4500 block of CENTRAL WAY11:28 a.m. — Grand theft, 800 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD11:38 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET11:38 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block of VINTAGE VALLEY DRIVE1:15 p.m. — Grand theft, 1900 block of WEST TEXAS STREET1:20 p.m. — Vandalism, 2300 block of CUNNINGHAM DRIVE1:21 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block of DITTMER ROAD1:26 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 9300 block of WEST CORDELIA ROAD4:15 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 1100 block of HARRY PRICE DRIVE4:30 p.m. — Vandalism, 1200 block of EMPIRE STREET4:37 p.m. — Drunk driver, 3500 block of NELSON ROAD5 p.m. — Grand theft, 5100 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE5:09 p.m. — Reckless driver, WESTBOUND HIGHWAY 125:17 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1300 block of EMPIRE STREET5:24 p.m. — Grand theft, 1400 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD5:28 p.m. — Vehicle theft, WOOLNER AVENUE5:50 p.m. — Battery, 1300 block of PHOENIX DRIVE6:01 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE7:27 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2300 block of FAIRFIELD AVENUE8:20 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1300 block of PHOENIX DRIVE9:04 p.m. — Trespassing, 1100 block of WASHINGTON STREET11:11 p.m. — Reckless driver, WESTBOUND INTERSTATE 80 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Roads And Traffic Law Transportation Police A10 080623 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New look for the Daily Republic online now Caltrans planning I-80 closures in Vallejo area Civil grand jury reviews lack of agency response to its reports On the Left: Tax me! The country needs it County terminates contract with firm hired for Covid services Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
