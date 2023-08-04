Fairfield police log: Aug. 2, 2023 Susan Hiland Susan Hiland Editorial Assistant/Reporter Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:38 a.m. — Carjacking, 500 block of PRINCETON WAY4:59 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 4700 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE5:29 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1800 block of BLOSSOM AVENUE5:33 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 300 block of PITTMAN ROAD5:39 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1700 block of SUNSET AVENUE5:48 a.m. — Vandalism, 200 block of COLUMBUS DRIVE7:06 a.m. — Grand theft, 300 block of PITTMAN ROAD8:30 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1700 block of SUNSET AVENUE8:52 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 900 block of DANIEL STREET9:34 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1700 block of SUNSET AVENUE10:01 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, NORTH TEXAS STREET10:12 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 300 block of PITTMAN ROAD10:25 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1700 block of SUNSET AVENUE12:24 p.m. — Forgery, 5200 block of TROPHY DRIVE12:33 p.m. — Forgery, 400 block of UNION AVENUE3:12 p.m. — Fight with a weapon, AUTO MALL PARKWAY3:21 p.m. — Forgery, 2400 block of PEACH TREE DRIVE3:44 p.m. — Forgery, 2900 block of CASCADE CIRCLE3:57 p.m. — Forgery, 1100 block of UNION AVENUE4:51 p.m. — Reckless driver, AIR BASE PARKWAY5:05 p.m. — Trespassing, 1400 block of WEST TEXAS STREET5:29 p.m. — Trespassing, 1400 block of HOLIDAY LANE7:29 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 2100 block of CADENASSO DRIVE8:20 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 3900 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE9:16 p.m. — Drunk driver, WESTBOUND INTERSTATE 809:52 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 2100 block of CADENASSO DRIVE10:48 p.m. — Prowler, 1400 block of MATTHEW DRIVE10:54 p.m. — Forgery, 2900 block of CASCADE CIRCLE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Roads And Traffic Police Law Transportation A7 080423 Susan Hiland Editorial Assistant/Reporter Author email Follow Susan Hiland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New look for the Daily Republic online now Caltrans planning I-80 closures in Vallejo area Civil grand jury reviews lack of agency response to its reports On the Left: Tax me! The country needs it County terminates contract with firm hired for Covid services Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
