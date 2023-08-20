Fairfield police log: Aug. 18, 2023 DR Staff Aug 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 7:54 a.m. — Sexual assault, 2200 block of SANDPIPER DRIVE9:19 a.m. — Sexual assault, 1300 block of GOLD HILL ROAD9:37 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 200 block of ALASKA AVENUE10:19 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 2800 block of GULF DRIVE11:44 a.m. — Forgery, 200 block of HOLLY DRIVE12:33 p.m. — Battery, 4900 block of VANDEN ROAD2 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1300 block of EAST TENNESSEE STREET2:43 p.m. — Battery, 500 block of ALASKA AVENUE3:21 p.m. — Assault with a deadly weapon, 500 block of ALASKA AVENUE3:35 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD4:06 p.m. — Vandalism, 300 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE4:43 p.m. — Forgery, 100 block of HAWTHORN DRIVE4:45 p.m. — Residential burglary, 600 block of OAKBROOK DRIVE5:56 p.m. — Battery, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD9:11 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1300 block of WEST TEXAS STREET11:44 p.m. — Reckless driver, AUTO MALL PARKWAY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Roads And Traffic Police Law Transportation A5 082023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now RV removed from homeless encampment Fairfield schools pick up 4 varsity victories on opening night City council adopts letter of support for Benicia tax suggestion On the Left: Living through history Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
