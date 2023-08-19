Fairfield police log: Aug. 17, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Aug 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 6:34 A.M. — Vehicle theft, 400 block of PITTMAN ROAD8:08 a.m. — Commercial burglary, 1900 block of CORDELIA ROAD8:22 a.m. — Reckless driver, 1500 block of WASHINGTON STREET8:59 a.m. — Vandalism, 2100 block of UNION AVENUE9:42 a.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 2200 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET12:24 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1900 block of WALTERS COURT12:30 p.m. — Forgery, 3400 block of GLEN ELLEN DRIVE12:52 p.m. — Reckless driver, EASTBOUND INTERSTATE 801:22 p.m. — Hit— and— run property damage, 4400 block of CENTRAL WAY2:27 p.m. — Commercial burglary, 1900 block of CORDELIA ROAD2:55 p.m. — Forgery, 4900 block of SILVERADO DRIVE3:11 p.m. — Hit— and— run property damage, CEMENT HILL ROAD3:56 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1600 block of MEADOWLARK DRIVE4:08 p.m. — Battery, 2400 block of VILLAGE SQUARE BOULEVARD4:19 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 800 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE4:20 p.m. — Hit— and— run with injury, 2700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET4:47 p.m. — Reckless driver, 1000 block of FIRST STREET9:48 p.m. — Fight with a weapon, 2100 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Roads And Traffic Transportation Law Police Trains A5 082023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now RV removed from homeless encampment Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Woman, 104, returns to Mare Island where she was Navy nurse, met husband City council adopts letter of support for Benicia tax suggestion On the Left: Living through history Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
