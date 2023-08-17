2:39 a.m. – Battery, 500 block of GREGORY STREET
6:50 a.m. – Trespassing, 1200 block of EAST TENNESSEE STREET
8:45 a.m. – Forgery, 2200 block of WAREHAM COURT
10:08 a.m. – Vandalism, 3300 block of HARTFORD AVENUE
10:32 a.m. – Residential burglary, 300 block of ATLANTIC AVENUE
11:06 a.m. – Drunken driving, WESTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY
11:09 a.m. – Battery 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD
11:28 a.m. – Hit-and-run property damage, 1300 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD
11:43 a.m. – Forgery, 3400 block of GLEN ELLEN DRIVE
1:53 p.m. – Forgery, 3400 block of GLEN ELLEN DRIVE
1:56 p.m. – Battery 2200 block of WOOLNER AVENUE
2:02 p.m. - Fight with a weapon, 1600 block of PARK LANE
2:41 p.m. – Reckless driver, 1300 block of GOLD HILL ROAD
3:01 p.m. – Vandalism, 1300 block of WEST TEXAS STREET
3:46 p.m. – Forgery, 5200 block of DUREN CIRCLE
3:50 p.m. – Drunken driving, 1300 block of OLIVER ROAD
3:55 p.m. – Hit-and-run property damage, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET
5:12 p.m. – Drunk and disorderly, 1300 block of HOLIDAY LANE
5:20 p.m. – Battery BEL AIR CIRCLE
5:34 p.m. – Vehicle burglary, 3500 block of NELSON ROAD
6:16 p.m. – Battery JACKSON STREET
7:30 p.m. – Vandalism, 5000 block of PEABODY ROAD
8:29 p.m. – Battery 1300 block of OLIVER ROAD
8:49 p.m. – Vehicle theft, 200 block of PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
10:20 p.m. – Reckless driver, UTAH STREET
