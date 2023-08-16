Fairfield police log: Aug. 14, 2023 Daily Republic staff Aug 16, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1:59 a.m. — Drunk and disorderly, WESTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY2:42 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1700 block of SUNSET AVENUE5:48 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1900 block of GRANDE CIRCLE7:16 a.m. — Battery, 3500 block of NELSON ROAD7:36 a.m. – Sexual assault, 1000 block of WEBSTER STREET8:37 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 3400 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET8:55 a.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of UNION AVENUE10:32 a.m. — Forgery, 2400 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET11:00 a.m. — Forgery, 2200 block of CORDELIA ROAD11:09 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 800 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD12:33 p.m. — Grand theft, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD12:56 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE1:03 p.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of BECK AVENUE2:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run with injury, WOOLNER AVENUE2:43 p.m. — Drunken driving, 1000 block of OLIVER ROAD2:44 p.m. — Drunken driving, 1200 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET4:16 p.m. — Forgery, 2700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:20 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1300 block of PHOENIX DRIVE5:48 p.m. — Sexual assault, 3300 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:58 p.m. — Reckless driver, EASTBOUND INTERSTATE 806:08 p.m. — Vehicle theft, EL DORADO COURT6:22 p.m. — Vandalism, 2400 block of HANCOCK DRIVE7:00 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 1400 block of WESTMINSTER DRIVE7:06 p.m. — Vandalism, 2300 block of HANSON DRIVE7:16 p.m. — Indecent exposure, TRAVIS BOULEVARD7:20 p.m. — Battery, 5000 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE8:28 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of EAST TENNESSEE STREET8:45 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 5100 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE9:52 p.m. — Robbery, 3300 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET10:19 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 4400 block of CENTRAL WAY10:50 p.m. — Reckless driver, 1400 block of EMPIRE STREET Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police A2 081623 Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Transportation Law Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Woman, 104, returns to Mare Island where she was Navy nurse, met husband Sue F. Augustine Covid-services group disputes audit report about Solano contract Benicia Peddlers Fair helps church, community Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
