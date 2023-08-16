Fairfield police log: Aug. 13, 2023 DR Staff Aug 16, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:34 a.m. — Reckless driver, 2900 block of CAMROSE AVENUE3:07 a.m. — Trespassing, 2000 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET3:14 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, ROXBURY WAY3:50 a.m. — Prowler, 1200 block of QUAIL DRIVE7:21 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1900 block of GRANDE CIRCLE7:44 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 3100 block of ARROYO COURT8:43 a.m. — Battery, 2000 block of WALTERS ROAD10:09 a.m. — Trespassing, 1600 block of UTAH STREET11:22 a.m. — Trespassing, 2400 block of COURAGE DRIVE2:13 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1000 block of GRANDE CIRCLE3:14 p.m. — Battery, 1300 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD4:39 p.m. — Reckless driver, 1000 block of FIRST STREET4:40 p.m. — Battery, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD4:58 p.m. — Battery, 200 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE5:13 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 1700 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET5:24 p.m. — Vandalism, 600 block of JULMAR CIRCLE6:12 p.m. — Grand theft, 5100 block of FULTON DRIVE6:38 p.m. — Battery, 1100 block of WALLACE STREET7:05 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 1900 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET7:19 p.m. — Drunken driving, 1300 block of HOLIDAY LANE8:20 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1700 block of WEST TEXAS STREET10:50 p.m. — Drunken driving, PEABODY ROAD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime A5 081623 Roads And Traffic Transportation Criminal Law Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Woman, 104, returns to Mare Island where she was Navy nurse, met husband Sue F. Augustine Covid-services group disputes audit report about Solano contract Benicia Peddlers Fair helps church, community Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
