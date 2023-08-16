Fairfield police log: Aug. 12, 2023 Daily Republic staff Aug 16, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3:50 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1900 block of GRANDE CIRCLE5:40 a.m. — Hit-and-property damage, 200 block of EAST ALASKA AVENUE6:45 a.m. — Hit-and-property damage, 300 block of EAST TABOR AVENUE10:55 a.m. — Reckless driver, WESTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY11:29 a.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 3000 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD1:11 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 3000 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD1:46 p.m. — Trespassing, 1800 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET1:55 p.m. — Battery, 2000 block of DAVIS DRIVE2:23 p.m. — Drunken driving, 100 block of RED TOP ROAD2:33 p.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 4800 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE4:39 p.m. — Assault with a weapon, 1000 block of HARDING STREET7:08 p.m. — Reckless driver, TEXAS STREET8:24 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 1000 block of OHIO STREET9:05 p.m. — Fight with a weapon, 1300 block of CROWLEY LANE9:21 p.m. — Reckless driver, WESTAMERICA DRIVE10:28 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2900 block of SHORELINE CIRCLE10:46 p.m. — Hit-and-property damage, 2000 block of FAIRFIELD AVENUE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Crime Transportation Criminal Law Police Athletics A5 081623 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Woman, 104, returns to Mare Island where she was Navy nurse, met husband Sue F. Augustine Covid-services group disputes audit report about Solano contract Benicia Peddlers Fair helps church, community Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
