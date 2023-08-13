Fairfield police log: Aug. 11, 2023 Daily Republic staff Aug 13, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1:05 a.m. — Shots fired, 600 block of GRANITE LANE1:06 a.m. — Shots fired, DAWSON CREEK DRIVE1:47 a.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, 1300 block of CROWLEY LANE2:27 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 2200 block of CORDELIA ROAD5:07 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 1700 block of IDAHO STREET8:51 a.m. — Vandalism, 2000 block of CADENASSO DRIVE9:20 a.m. — Vehicle burglary, 200 block of SANTA BARBARA WAY10:47 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 2100 block of WEST TEXAS STREET11:28 a.m. — Forgery, 4400 block of CENTRAL WAY12:26 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 900 block of MEADOWLARK DRIVE12:28 p.m. — Reckless driver, DOVER AVENUE1:54 p.m. — Reckless driver, EASTBOUND HIGHWAY 122:07 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1500 block of HOLIDAY LANE3:36 p.m. — Vandalism, 4300 block of CENTRAL PLACE3:42 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1600 block of NORTH TEXAS STREET4:18 p.m. — Battery, 1600 block of TRAVION COURT4:31 p.m. — Reckless driver, 200 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD5:07 p.m. — Grand theft, 1300 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD5:20 p.m. — Vandalism, 200 block of EAST ALASKA AVENUE5:27 p.m. — Vehicle theft, GREAT JONES STREET5:30 p.m. — Fight with a weapon, 4600 block of CENTRAL WAY6:11 p.m. — Vehicle burglary, 200 block of EAST ALASKA AVENUE7:16 p.m. — Reckless driver, KOLOB DRIVE8:14 p.m. — Reckless driver, GREAT JONES STREET8:19 p.m. — Prowler, 2100 block of SANTA ANA DRIVE8:28 p.m. — Hit-and-run property damage, EASTBOUND AIR BASE PARKWAY8:48 p.m. — Drunk driver, TEXAS STREET10:40 p.m. — Reckless driver, 5100 block of BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE10:51 p.m. — Drunk driver, 200 block of ALASKA AVENUE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Roads And Traffic Police Law Transportation Weapons A10 081323 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Sue F. Augustine VCS Falcons ready to take flight under tutelage of Manny Tarango Anthony Pearson Jr. Williams returns from Texas with out-of-box message Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
