Fairfield police log: Aug. 10, 2023 Daily Republic staff Aug 12, 2023 By Glen Faison 12:04 a.m. — Battery, 1200 block of B. GALE WILSON BOULEVARD7:42 a.m. — Brandishing a weapon, 100 block of EAST PACIFIC AVENUE8:33 a.m. — Commercial burglary, 2200 block of COURAGE DRIVE8:47 a.m. — Vandalism, 2000 block of BRISTOL LANE9:12 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block of HAWTHORN DRIVE9:34 a.m. — Vandalism, 2000 block of BRISTOL LANE12:51 p.m. — Drunk and disorderly, 900 block of EAST TRAVIS BOULEVARD1:49 p.m. — Reckless driver, WEST TEXAS STREET1:55 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 3700 block of LYON ROAD3:11 p.m. — Reckless driver, ROCKVILLE ROAD3:34 p.m. — Arson, 200 block of ATLANTIC AVENUE3:49 p.m. — Battery, 2900 block of TRAVIS BOULEVARD4:04 p.m. — Battery, 2300 block of FAIRFIELD AVENUE5:22 p.m. — Robbery, 1400 block of GATEWAY BOULEVARD
