FAIRFIELD — A legal firm representing California Health Medical Reserve Corps has sent a letter to the Solano County Board of Supervisors refuting elements of an auditor-controller's report about the CHMRC's reporting obligations for Covid-19 services.
Ellen Young, executive director of CHMRC, said in a phone interview on Wednesday that the group also has sent a "demand letter" to the county for payment of about $800,000 she said the county owes, and the next step is to sue Solano. That total also includes costs Young said the nonprofit incurred due to its partnership with the county.
California Health Medical Reserve Corps contends the audit report's findings have errors that need to be addressed, and that since the county was aware of its concerns about the report, those disputed items should have, at the very least, been included in the report to the board.
"CHMRC is dismayed that these findings were permitted to be presented to the Board of Supervisors without an opportunity to respond to the statements, or to correct them. It is the hope of our client that providing the foregoing information at this time will assist the Board in reconsidering its evaluation of the performance of CHMRC and will stand as a correction to the public record," states the letter signed by May L. Harris, chief executive officer and managing attorney for the Four Purpose Law Group.
The letter, dated Aug. 7, states that it had notified the Auditor-Controller's Office of "substantial errors" in the audit that it further states have not been corrected. The letter was provided to the Daily Republic by CHMRC.
"These errors have not been addressed or corrected, and CHMRC strongly objects to the presentation of false or misleading information without any effective means to rebut or correct the same," the letter states.
The audit report was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 1, at which time the board also was informed the contract with CHMRC had been terminated.
The essence of the audit report, presented to the board by Auditor-Controller Phyllis Taynton and Deputy Auditor-Controller Matthew Fong, was that the county "was unable to conclude as to whether the claimed expenditures totaling $736,462.97 complied with contractual terms" due to insufficient documentation.
The contract started at $48,000 and was extended three times for a total of $843,904.
Supervisor Mitch Mashburn said after hearing the report that California Health Medical Reserve Corps should be placed on a do-not-use list at the county.
"My concern is the services were not given out," Supervisor Monica Brown said during the meeting.
Debbie Vaughn, assistant county administrator who was with Health & Social Services at the time the contract was awarded on June 18, 2021, told the board there is no evidence that services were not provided. In fact, the Fairfield mall site where CHMRC did most of its Solano work, was one of the county's most successful Covid service locations.
CHMRC also ran the testing and vaccination clinic at the Solano County fairgrounds, did work in the schools, in the jails and provided other services. She said she has no beef with Dr. Bela Matyas, the Solano public health officer, or the Public Health Division, and would even like to work with the group in the future.
That was part of the plan. CHMRC, in fact, has set up a health hub on the first floor of Solano Town Center where it continues to provide Covid testing and a host of other community-connected services.
There were five findings in the audit report. Each had detailed information. They were:
• Finding 1: CHMRC did not provide sufficient documentation to substantiate the expenditures contained within the four sampled invoices.
• Finding 2: CHMRC did not provide a cost allocation plan.
• Finding 3: CHMRC subcontracted without prior written authorization from Solano County officials. Some of those subcontractors, Fong added, were CHMRC employees, raising concerns of potential double charges for the same work.
• Finding 4: CHMRC did not have written policies and procedures over the invoicing process.
• Finding 5: CHMRC did not provide a final and complete financial statement audit report.
The Harris letter only uses what it contends are errors in the first two findings as examples of the report's inaccuracies.
For Finding 2, for example, the letter states that CHRMC, in fact, "did provide a cost allocation plan."
In a more lengthy refute, the letter addresses what is viewed as mistakes with Finding 1. The letter points to a misidentification of a subcontractor as a CHMRC employee, and that redacted portions of a JP Morgan Chase Bank statement was confidential information and had nothing to do with the contract with Solano County.
"The protection of confidential information should in no way impact the auditor’s ability to 'corroborate line items;' if in fact the auditor was unable to properly utilize the information provided, such failure does not constitute an element of a finding," the letter states.
The county is particularly concerned with the documentation because the contract was partially paid for by federal funds, and therefore Solano has its own reporting obligations.
"We did our homework," Young said about the paperwork submitted to the county. "You might not like our answers, but we did our homework."
She noted one instance when CHMRC sent a word document, and was then told by the county it had to be a PDF. So the group made it a PDF and sent that, only to learn it changed again.
Young said the county's invoicing system changed multiple times, too.
Young disputed Findings 3 and 4 as well, and in the case of No. 3, the subcontractor, Prism, is actually owned by CHMRC, so there was no need to get permission from the county. However, she said it is true that CHMRC did not submit a final audit report. The reason is its ongoing dispute with the county.
Supervisor Erin Hannigan did not attend the Aug. 1 meeting.
