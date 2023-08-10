Harold Selby, Community Resilience Coordinator for California He

Harold Selby, Community Resilience Coordinator for California Health Medical Reserve Corps, conducts a Covid-19 test at the Solano Town Center Mall in Fairfield, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — A legal firm representing California Health Medical Reserve Corps has sent a letter to the Solano County Board of Supervisors refuting elements of an auditor-controller's report about the CHMRC's reporting obligations for Covid-19 services.

Ellen Young, executive director of CHMRC, said in a phone interview on Wednesday that the group also has sent a "demand letter" to the county for payment of about $800,000 she said the county owes, and the next step is to sue Solano. That total also includes costs Young said the nonprofit incurred due to its partnership with the county.

Ellen Young

Ellen Young, executive director of California Health Medical Reserve Corps. (Courtesy photo)

