FAIRFIELD — Guidelines for use of the $3.2 million Solano County Housing Trust Fund were approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The fund, created by the board in March 2022 and financed with $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, was established to assist in the development of affordable housing units.
"Ongoing funding will be provided through the affordable housing component of the county’s Community Investment Fund. No additional General Fund support is required. Additional funding will be sought from a variety of sources, including grants and donations from foundations and other sources," the staff report to the board states.
The board also had approved the transfer of $200,000 from the investment fund to the trust fund.
No changes were made to the guidelines, though the board conceded it can be changed after two Vallejo-based nonprofits suggested changes that would benefit their efforts to buy properties for conversion into longterm affordable housing.
Among the requests was to allow nonprofits to use funds from the account to cover developer fees, which right now is a use specifically prohibited. The groups also suggested that the funds could be converted into grants in some cases.
Supervisor Monica Brown noted, however, that the fund was created to recycle loan payments for other projects.
The next step is for the staff to prepare a Request for Proposals or a Notice of Funding Availability for the first affordable housing project. The funds can be used for projects in the unincorporated area of the county or in concert with cities.
The proposed guidelines provide direction on a number of topics, including: governing body and management; funding types and terms; project/program types; eligible applicants; income eligibility for residents; the Request for Proposals/Notice of Funding Availability process; and loan terms and conditions.
Eligible uses for funding include:
• Development of new, permanent, affordable rental housing, including supportive housing for populations with special needs, for households with incomes up to 120% of the area median income for their household size.
• Acquisition of land to provide local sites and pre-construction costs when part of an approved project.
• Adaptive reuse of existing structures into affordable housing.
• Loans/reduced rate financing to developers for the creation of new affordable housing units.
• Construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (if no other incentive program is active).
• Activities to preserve existing affordable units (e.g. rehabilitation, acquisition of properties proposed to “opt out” of affordable housing agreements, or short-term assistance programs to prevent eviction or foreclosure).
"The proposed guidelines provide a general overview of program information rather than an exhaustive list of all potential project/program scenarios. This is intended to provide flexibility in uses for funding without requiring multiple revisions to the document. Each (Request for Proposals/Notice of Funding Availability) that is released will have detailed information in areas where the guidelines are silent to ensure clarity among applicants and will be presented to the board for consideration prior to release," the staff report states.
At a minimum, the staff report states, each RFP/NOFA will include: desired unit mix; competitive evaluation criteria; specific eligibility criteria (if applicable); income limits; type of any supportive services that are required/desired; long-term affordability restrictions; applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and/or policies: monitoring requirements, including frequency; funding requirements; funding preferences; and priorities.
