FAIRFIELD — Guidelines for use of the $3.2 million Solano County Housing Trust Fund were approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The fund, created by the board in March 2022 and financed with $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, was established to assist in the development of affordable housing units.

