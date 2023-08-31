Visitor check out the new Construction Trades Classroom at Everg

Visitors check out the new construction trades classroom at Evergreen Academy at the Juvenile Detention Center in Fairfield, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Board of Supervisors has sent a letter opposing state legislation that Chief Probation Officer Chris Hansen said would add strings to how juvenile-detention funds get to the counties.

It is the latest battleground in the three-year realignment of having counties take care of longterm, serious offenders, 18 to 25 years old, that had previously been held at state detention centers.

probation_Hansen

Solano County Chief Probation Officer Christopher Hansen. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)
John Vasquez

Supervisor John Vasquez

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.