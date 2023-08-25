There will be information relevant to ongoing disasters and emergencies, as well as standard preparedness and emergency alert information.
"Make a plan, and build a kit," Rains said, echoing her message this week to the Board of Supervisors about having a family emergency plan in place, and rehearsed, as well as to-go bags and other tips on being ready in the event of a disaster.
As those residents in the English Hills and Pleasants Valley areas know from the LNU event, when wildfires hit, there is often very little time to get everything together to take with you, or even have the time to think about what is needed.
Rains also emphasized signing up for Alert Solano to receive notifications of pending emergencies. Those alerts can come on a variety of devices, including by phone and give residents as much time as possible to react.
There is also a link to Get Ready Solano, which includes, among other things, information on preparedness, evacuation zones and what to do with pets.
There will be information about power outages, and who and where is impacted, as well as weather information and information on histories of past disasters.
"The wildfire camera link is up here, and I know that is very popular," Rains said.
There is also a link to Solano VOAD.
"(Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) is the vehicle in Solano County ... for coordinating private sector, nonprofit and community-based organizations, the faith community, and government agencies serving human and animal needs following a disaster," the website states.
Those organizations and individuals who want to be part of that effort can sign up there as well.
Working with the county GPS division, the site will become more and more robust over time, Rains said.
One of the areas Rains hopes to improve is information about emergency recovery, whether more general information that will populate the site at some point, or more importantly, specific information about a disaster that has hit the county.
