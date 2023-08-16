Phyllis Taynton

Solano County Auditor-Controller Phyllis Taynton

FAIRFIELD — Solano County Auditor-Controller Phyllis Taynton is not backing down from the critical audit her office produced regarding the California Health Medical Reserve Corps.

"We have received the letter of objection submitted by For Purpose Law Group as representatives of California Health Medical Reserve Corps regarding the audit report presented by the Auditor Controller’s Office, Internal Audit Division, at the Board of Supervisors meeting on August 1 ... The ACO has reviewed this letter and has determined no changes are necessary to our report," a letter from Taynton to the Board of Supervisors states.

