FAIRFIELD — Solano County Auditor-Controller Phyllis Taynton is not backing down from the critical audit her office produced regarding the California Health Medical Reserve Corps.
"We have received the letter of objection submitted by For Purpose Law Group as representatives of California Health Medical Reserve Corps regarding the audit report presented by the Auditor Controller’s Office, Internal Audit Division, at the Board of Supervisors meeting on August 1 ... The ACO has reviewed this letter and has determined no changes are necessary to our report," a letter from Taynton to the Board of Supervisors states.
The audit essentially concluded that the Auditor-Controller's Office "was unable to conclude as to whether the claimed expenditures totaling $736,462.97 complied with contractual terms," the staff report to the board states.
CHMRC refutes much of what is in the audit, and Ellen Young, the interim executive director, said the nonprofit intends to sue the county for about $800,000 for what she contends Solano owes for contracted services and costs the nonprofit incurred due to its partnership with the county.
The initial contract was entered into in June 2021 for $48,000 "to support the county to improve its ability to receive, analyze and share key public health metrics, mobilize, and train public health professionals, support public health emergency events, and respond to the Covid-19 pandemic or other health issues that affect Solano County residents," the audit report states.
Three amendments to the contract took the total contract to $843,904.
Debbie Vaughn, assistant county administrator who was with H&SS at the time the contract was awarded, told the board there is no evidence services were not provided. She added, the issue is about documentation.
California Health Medical Reserve Corps contends that since the county was aware of its concerns about the report, those disputed items should have, at the very least, been included in the report to the board.
"CHMRC is dismayed that these findings were permitted to be presented to the Board of Supervisors without an opportunity to respond to the statements, or to correct them. It is the hope of our client that providing the foregoing information at this time will assist the Board in reconsidering its evaluation of the performance of CHMRC and will stand as a correction to the public record," states the letter signed by May L. Harris, chief executive officer and managing attorney for the Four Purpose Law Group.
The letter, dated Aug. 7, states that it had notified the Auditor-Controller's Office of "substantial errors" in the audit that it further states have not been corrected. The letter was provided to the Daily Republic by CHMRC.
"These errors have not been addressed or corrected, and CHMRC strongly objects to the presentation of false or misleading information without any effective means to rebut or correct the same," the letter states.
The audit report was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.