SOLANO COUNTY — The county issued a press release Wednesday regarding media posts about Flannery. The complete statement reads:

"Recent news reports have shed new light on a corporation known as Flannery & Associates (Flannery) and their pattern of buying a significant amount of property in Southeastern Solano County.

TTHS
TTHS

Flannery has something up their sleeve, or think they have politicians in their pocket. No one buys that much vacant land without knowing what was stated in the press release. I hope the residents of this County shut them down hard.

Duane Kromm
Duane Kromm

Sk and CD, you two are regular commenters and long time Solano residents with deep knowledge of our community. Please keep in mind that the current Solano ag protections started with an initiative in 1984 when Manzanita was proposed as a new community between Vacaville and Winters. Also at play was the original Rancho Solano development, could have been a County development, until Prop A stopped them both. Rancho was eventually annexed to Fairfield after a lengthy political and legal tussle that turned out quite nicely. So, an initiative can limit land available for development, or can amend the general plan to make more land available. With Flannery's money, running an initiative campaign is scary possible. Orderly Growth Committee is totally opposed to Flannery and working hard to build early momentum to oppose any such initiative. Good press and comments like yours helps. Thanks.

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

Good to know that leadership is on the job. This is an issue that cannot be ignored. Keep up the good work!

SK
SK

“The voter-approved General Plan and Orderly Growth Ordinance allow only for agricultural uses on the majority of land California Forever has acquired." So IMO Flannery, CASE CLOSED. Start selling off all this land that you acquired!!!

