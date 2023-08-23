FAIRFIELD — A tense exchange between Supervisor Wanda Williams and board Chairman John Vasquez ended the board's discussion on whether to request the Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District to conduct a wastewater feasibility study for service to the Suisun Valley.
"Did you just threaten me?" Williams asked in response to a Vasquez statement that she needs to be careful about what she asks for.
Vasquez said it was not a threat, just a statement.
It was the second dispute between the two elected officials during the Tuesday meeting, both essentially over Williams' wanting more information and more input on matters in her district before they come to the whole board – and specifically Suisun Valley.
Williams also was upset that by not knowing about the issues in advance, she does not have an opportunity to discuss the matter with individuals involved in the area.
In the first dispute, Williams said those people were being left out of the discussions, and while Vasquez questioned the veracity of that statement, Williams was supported by Jim Leland, a former county planner who works for various interests in the valley. He said those people were getting frustrated by the lack of opportunities to discuss issues.
Williams even suggested it may be time to form a new Suisun Valley committee to "fine tune" the longstanding Suisun Valley Specific Plan to better represent the current needs and goals.
In the end, the board tabled the decision on moving forward on the feasibility plan, which Supervisor Mitch Mashburn argued was only a study that would be part of the larger utility master plan that the board had already made one of its top priorities.
"This is just asking someone to look at something; that's all," Mashburn said.
However, representatives from the valley wineries also were concerned that the scope of the study was too broad.
The board, on a 3-2 vote, did approve requesting the sewer district about providing service to a resubmitted version of the controversial Woodcreek 60 residential project at Rockville Corners.
Planning staff said it really has no choice but to make the request on behalf of the applicant, but that by asking the district to look into the matter in no way means the project is being approved at any level.
The proposal has, again, been met with immediate opposition, including Williams and Supervisor Monica Brown, who were the dissenting votes.
"How many times do we have to fight this?" Brown asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.