SUISUN CITY — The city council will consider an ordinance modifying the city's municipal code regarding fences and walls.
The city continues to address vacant property challenges such as the deposit of junk and litter on the property, homeless issues, and overall owner awareness of property owner responsibility to maintain and adequately secure their property.
Staff has determined one area that could mitigate some of these issues is the installation of chain-link fencing around the perimeter of properties.
It would also discovered the city's fence regulations needs another look regarding when chain-link fencing would be a suitable use on private property.
The city’s current regulations state that chain-link fencing is prohibited in any zoning district. The fence and wall regulations state that chain-link may not be installed in the front yard of residential uses in residential zoning districts.
An August public hearing by the planning commission ended with a tie vote. The chair was absent.
Then, staff and the commission held further discussions to determine if any reasonable modifications could be made to the ordinance to reconsider the commission's action.
It was concluded that no further discussion was necessary. The ordinance was sent to city council.
When considering a zoning approach to establish a pathway allowing chain link fencing in the city, staff determined that regulations should fit the following three classification Residential, Commercial/Industrial, and Waterfront District Specific Plan.
The current fence regulations prohibit chain link fences in residential zoning districts. Complicating the provision are additional regulations prohibiting front yard installation but no further discussion regarding rear yard and side yard installation.
The code would be revised to ensure chain-link fencing on developed and vacant residential properties will be prohibited in front, side, and rear yards.
Regulations prohibit the permanent installation of chain-link fencing on commercial and industrial-zoned property, with exceptions granted to secure construction projects and to screen contractors’ yards or similar uses.
The proposed amendments would permit chain-link fencing on vacant commercial and industrial-zoned property to be placed on the perimeter boundary of the property at a maximum height of six feet.
Chain-link fencing will continue to be permitted for construction projects and contractor yards.
The Waterfront District Specific Plan prohibits chain-link fencing in all districts.
After considering the need to secure vacant property for safety and security purposes, staff determined that focused regulations are necessary within the downtown area.
The proposed amendments will allow chain-link fencing for vacant commercial/mixed-use properties in the specific plan area and cannot exceed six feet in height and must be placed on the property's perimeter.
All chain-link fencing within the district shall include a green color mesh screen to be maintained appropriately.
The proposed regulations do not require all vacant properties to be secure by installing chain-link fencing.
When evaluating the cost to fence a site and staff time to enforce such a requirement, staff determined additional time is needed to assess whether revised code regulations now permitting chain-link fences would spur property owners to voluntarily bare the expense and secure vacant property.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers, 701 Civic Center Blvd. The complete agenda can be found at www.suisun.com
