FAIRFIELD — On a 5-2 vote, the city council approved the Green Valley 3 Apartments at 4840 Business Center.
The nod also includes a general plan amendment and zone change.
The Planning Commission passed the decision to the city council, taking no action.
Public speakers spoke against, and for, the project, in about equal numbers. Traffic and quality of life were the main concerns. Supporters said the project would provide needed housing and more jobs.
Mayor Catherine Moy and Councilwoman K. Patrice Williams the no votes.
Williams wanted to wait until a new general plan was in place. Moy said she liked the project but wanted more input.
The city will hold a General Plan Study Session, 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the council chambers.
It will focus on future land uses in Cordelia
Members of the public are invited to the meeting and public comment will be allowed.
The Green Valley 3 project originally involved a multifamily development with 268 apartments and a five-story parking garage at a residential density of 46 units per acre.
It was denied because the density request was beyond the maximum of 32 units per acre permitted under the zoning designation.
In October, 2021, the planning commission held a public hearing to initiate the project for which it failed in a 0-5 vote.
In November, 2021, the council held a public hearing to initiate the project for which it passed in a 7-0 vote.
It did not constitute approval of the project. It allowed the applicant to proceed with a project design that was unattainable under the City’s conventional residential zoning districts. The applicant elected to substantially redesign the project and no longer pursue the project.
In February, 2022 the applicant submitted revised plans amending the density proposal to 32 units per acre and altering the project to 185 units with a two-story parking garage.
