Cars are listed as for sale at dealerships along Auto Mall Parkway in Fairfield, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The cost of owning and operating a new car in California has increased to more than $14,000. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — The cost of owning and operating a new car has increased sharply in 2023 – rising to more than $14,000 in California.
The national average is more than $12,000, AAA stated in its annual Your Driving Costs report.
“Vehicle ownership expenses vary depending on the vehicle’s make, model and where you live,” John Treanor, spokesman for AAA Northern California, said in a statement released with the data. “Understanding the long-term financial commitment associated with buying a new car is essential.”
The report notes that after "taking into account the costs associated with fuel, maintenance, insurance and depreciation, the average yearly expense of a new car is $12,182 per year, or $1,015 per month. That's a 12% jump over 2022 (when) costs were $10,728 per year or $894 per month. In California, that cost rises to $14,390 per year."
The report states that "car prices rose dramatically due to global supply chain issues and limited inventory." More oversized, luxurious vehicles, loaded with extra features in production have bumped up prices further.
At the same time, car depreciation – the value of the car when purchased compared to the value when sold – has increased more rapidly, at an average of $4,538 per year.
AAA offers these tips when buying a new car:
• Start early. Considering limited inventory, potential wait times for specific models, and the need for pre-orders, start the car buying process early.
• Get pre-approved.Secure pre-approval from a financial institution before discussing finance rates with the dealer. This provides a benchmark for negotiating rates.
• Budget planning.Create a budget that encompasses all aspects of ownership, not just monthly payments. Account for insurance, fuel, maintenance and more.
• Negotiation separation.Keep negotiations for car cost, finance rates and trade-in value separate from each other.
• Trade-in evaluation. Check multiple sources to determine the value of your trade-in.
