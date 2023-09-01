Joey Della Zoppa sits inside Thompson's Corner Saloon in Fairfield, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The owner of the bar plans to begin painting next week following a recent incident involving racist vandalism. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Thompson's Corner Saloon is going to get a fresh coat of paint next week.
It has been nearly a month since the colorful, folksy bar, located at 2147 Cordelia Road, was hit with racist vandalism. And while the swastikas and slurs were covered up immediately, owner Joey Della Zoppa does not want any reminders of an event that left the Thompson's community shaken.
Nick Sosa said he shook for more than an hour after learning the news the next day.
He had been at the bar for its Monday night Karaoke, and was stunned something like that happend to a place where new patrons are treated like regulars and regulars are treated like family.
"There's nothing I dislike about this place," said Sosa, describing a clientele that includes Latin rancheros to construction workers, club bikers that make frequent runs through the area, to hippies and hipsters. "The first time here, the 100th time here, they welcome you."
Sosa, who has been coming to Thompson's for seven or eight years, said after he lost his job a couple of weeks ago, it was the patrons at Thompson's who immediately began making calls to find him work.
Della Zoppa was 21 when his father, Joe Della Zoppa, put him behind the bar to serve drinks.
He took over ownership just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, which closed the bar for about two years. The regulars – and even a few new customers since the vandalism – are back.
"As far as business goes, we're pretty much back to normal," Della Zoppa said.
With the start of the NFL season – and Monday Night Football – he does plan to move Karaoke night to Tuesdays.
The flavor of Thompson's Coroner Saloon starts before entering the building, with two plaques that describe some of the history of the place.
Local history suggests the site was first a trade station in the 1820s, welcoming horse- and ox-drawn wagons along the Sacramento-San Francisco trade route. The first bar is believed to have been established in the 1880s, but the official county records put it at 1902 with new alcohol licensing requirements.
"Supposedly, this used to be a meat shop in this room," Della Zoppa said about his backroom with a pool table.
The walls of the pool room have their own character, but it is the main bar area that grabs visitors' attention – with a picture of Roger Dean, an early bar owner staring down next to another historical figure whose name is not readily recalled, but has a 1930s gangster look to him.
The barroom walls are covered with posters, mirrors, stickers and neon bar lights, as well as a smattering of hunting trophies and a ceiling with hats and bras hanging down.
Signed dollar bills are pinned on the wall behind the bar, which is flanked by two televisions. The patrons are divided, somewhat, between Giants and A's, and probably 60-40 in favor of the 49ers over the Raiders.
"And pretty much all Warriors," Della Zoppa said.
Tap beer is not offered, but a cold box has nearly three dozen other offerings, plus the shelves are full of distilled drinks.
A call to the Solano County Sheriff's Office seeking an update on the investigation into the vandalism was not returned Thursday. Della Zoppa said he has not heard anything for some time.
However, he admits that he watches the bar's security cameras more than he used to, hoping nothing else happens, and quite happy to see that his newest bartenders are fitting in nicely.
Della Zoppa has seven employees. After the incident, he shut down and met with the group and discussed the matter. No one seems to have a good reason for why it happened. He has come to think it must have been a customer that had been 86'ed – or banned from the bar – but even then it would have to be from months ago.
Sosa said he cannot even remember the last conflict between a bartender and a customer.
Della Zoppa has no easy answers, which is why he is painting over the memories and moving on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.