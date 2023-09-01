Joey Della Zoppa sits inside Thompson's Corner Saloon in Fairfie

Joey Della Zoppa sits inside Thompson's Corner Saloon in Fairfield, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The owner of the bar plans to begin painting next week following a recent incident involving racist vandalism. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

 Aaron Rosenblatt

FAIRFIELD — Thompson's Corner Saloon is going to get a fresh coat of paint next week.

It has been nearly a month since the colorful, folksy bar, located at 2147 Cordelia Road, was hit with racist vandalism. And while the swastikas and slurs were covered up immediately, owner Joey Della Zoppa does not want any reminders of an event that left the Thompson's community shaken.

