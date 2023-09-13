DRGraphics-Fairfield-News

FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Airport Land Use Commission will discuss the draft environmental impact report for the proposed Suisun City Highway 12 Logistics Center when it meets on Thursday.

The center, which has created a level of controversy because of its possible impacts on Travis Air Force Base, would be located south of Highway 12 and west of the Union Pacific Railroad.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.