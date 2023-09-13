FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Airport Land Use Commission will discuss the draft environmental impact report for the proposed Suisun City Highway 12 Logistics Center when it meets on Thursday.
The center, which has created a level of controversy because of its possible impacts on Travis Air Force Base, would be located south of Highway 12 and west of the Union Pacific Railroad.
The commission, which meets at 7 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors chamber on the first floor of the government center, 675 Texas St., in Fairfield, will ultimately have to decide whether the project is consistent with the Travis Air Force Base Land Use Compatibility Plan.
No action is scheduled for this meeting. It is listed as an informational item.
Also on the agenda, is consideration of whether the proposed 185-unit Fairfield Green Valley Apartments, located on a 5.78-acre site about 10.1 miles southwest of the Travis Air Force Base runway, outside of the bird strike hazard zone, is consistent with the Travis AFB Land Use Compatibility Plan. The development would also include a two-story parking structure and community amenities such as a swimming pool and dog park.
Also to be determined, is the consistency of the proposed Solano Landing rezone, a 24.42-acre project located at 2316 Rockville Road, on the corner of Rockville and Suisun Valley roads, that will consist of a resort hotel, six tasting rooms, a restaurant and a 5,500-square-foot boutique market. It also would include a multi-purpose facility, 10 cottages, that would make up the boutique hotel, a hotel concierge building and a 10.5-acre vineyard. The proposed zoning change is to Agricultural Tourist Center.
The county staff has determined the apartment and resort projects are consistent with the Travis land-use plan. Each is listed as part of the consent agenda.
