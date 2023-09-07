FAIRFIELD — The City of Fairfield and Republic Services will host a free compost-giveaway event for Fairfield residents in October.
The event will be on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunnell Nature Park and Education Center at 3351 Hillridge Drive in Fairfield.
Master Gardeners from UCCE Solano also will be on site to provide residents with information about compost uses and other horticultural tips and tricks, according to a press release.
The compost will be delivered in bulk and residents are asked to bring their own containers to fill up and take home. Each household is limited to 30 gallons of compost. This is a self-serve event, but shovels and gloves will be provided for residents to use. Proof of residency will be required.
The compost is from Northern Compost (Yolo County) and is listed by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for use in organic production, approved as an Organic Input Fertilizing Material by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), and is certified with the United States Composting Council’s Seal of Testing Assurance. The compost is made from recycled green material, food waste, and woody material collected from residential organic carts.
Compost giveaway events are part of the city’s sustainability and Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383) goals. SB 1383 was signed into law in 2022 and establishes statewide organic recycling requirements for both residents and businesses to reduce statewide emissions of short-lived climate pollutants and greenhouse gasses. SB 1383 requires that residents and businesses separate all organic waste, such as food waste and yard waste, from the garbage so this material can be diverted from the landfill.
