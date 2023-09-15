VACAVILLE – Bill Tschudy, of Fairfield, and Richard “Dog” Brenneman, of Vacaville, sat among those who attended Friday's National POW / MIA Recognition Day held at the Solano County Vietnam War Memorial.
They were prisoners held by the North Vietnam military during the war. But they came home.
Others in the crowd were members of families whose loved ones are among the nearly 82,000 American service members still missing since World War II - many at sea, waiting as the Bible states, for the sea to give up its dead.
The ending to the stories of the missing have not been written; closure for the families is not complete.
"We remember and recognize those who were held as prisoners of war, and those who are still missing," said Rafael Colon-Alma, commander of American Legion Post 166, who served as the emcee for the event. "We must not forget their sacrifices."
Vacaville Mayor John Carli and Solano County Supervisor Mitch McConnell read proclamations their boards had earlier adopted, and Dan Chapman, junior vice commandant of the Marine Corps League Hallam Detachment 1486, talked about all the meanings behind a table with six empty place settings representing the various branches of service.
The overturned wine glasses empty as those who are missing can offer no toasts.
Carli talked about the "special place" the Vietnam War Memorial became to him as he walked past it every day on his way to work with the Vacaville Police Department.
Of those missing, more than 1,600 are attributed to the Vietnam War, third only to the 72,000-plus from World War II and 7,500-plus from the Korean War. Again, the majority are lost to the sea.
"It's a somber moment; it's an important moment," Mashburn said.
Nick Sanza knows the location of 31 of those missing from the Vietnam War, buried in the vast North Vietnamese tunnel system – men who were likely executed during the march of prisoners to Hanoi ahead of the prisoner agreement between the United States and North Vietnam.
"A lot of the POWs couldn't make it, so they killed them and stuffed them into the tunnels," Sanza said.
The Department of Defense reports there were 700 "tunnel rats" during the Vietnam War: 36 were killed; 200 wounded. Few were tasked with the mission Sanza and his special unit performed, and only 3% survived.
Sanza told his story of being an Army tunnel rat during the war. His job was to find American soldiers in the tunnels, hopefully alive, but if not, to take photosor gather other evidence to document the locations.
Of the 31 he located, all were dead.
"These guys were mostly half-eaten by animals. Sometimes they had clothes; sometime I had to grab a bone to take to (the Defense Intelligence Agency). Two of them had dog tags, which was very unusual," Sanza said.
He said he learned to "hear with his eyes and to see with his ears" in the tunnels that were often no more than 3-feet wide. Scooting along on his back was sometimes the only way he got through. He used a bamboo staff to locate booby traps, and used a snub-nosed .38-caliber handgun, with a silencer, and a long-bladed World War II Japanese knife to defend himself.
Sanza said he killed 60 enemy combatants, but fired his weapon only three times.
"I had to: It was either them or me," Sanza said.
The information he gathered then is still helping the U.S. Department of Defense POW /MIA Accounting Agency to locate, identify and repatriate the remains.
"If they asked me, I would go, again," Sanza said.
Members of Team Travis had been part of a 24-hour run leading up to the event, and the First Sergeants Association was a co-sponsor along with the Vacaville veterans groups and their auxiliaries.
The event closed with the volley of arms, and "Taps" performed by the Vacaville High Bulldog Band, which performed at the ceremony for the 32nd time.
