Sumeet Bidani, chief development officer for AMPYR Energy USA, right, and Robert J. Howe, project director for AMPYR Energy USA, address members of the community during a Menard Energy battery storage informational meeting at Solano College in Vacaville, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
From left, Erin Morris, director of Community Development for the city of Vacaville, speaks to the crowd as Robert J. Howe, project director for AMPYR Energy USA, and Sumeet Bidani, chief development Officer for AMPYR Energy USA, look on during a Menard Energy battery storage informational meeting at Solano College in Vacaville, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Members of the community listen as Erin Morris, director of Community Development for the city of Vacaville, speaks during a Menard Energy battery storage informational meeting at Solano College in Vacaville, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
VACAVILLE — An overflow crowd was on hand Thursday night to sound off on Menard Energy’s proposed battery-storage project.
Erin Morris, the city's community development director, shared a history of the proposed site, and emphasized there was no formal development agreement. It was the first in what may be a series of community meetings.
About 1,700 notices were mailed to residents in the area.
Menard approached Vacaville three years ago. The city told them no. In January, Menard returned and the city council approved an agreement allowing Menard to evaluate the construction of a battery-storage facility at the former Gibson Canyon Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in north Vacaville.
Menard shared their plans, followed by questions from the audience.
Questions ranged from safety issues, earthquake and fire, to why the project is being considered again.
The facility will have no vegetation, reducing the risk of fire, said Rob Howe of Menard.
Many in the audience said it would not be a "matter of if" something happened, but a "matter of when."
Several people said outright they don't want the project, often followed by applause from other audience members.
Some wanted to know what other locations had been explored by Menard and why those locales were not used.
Suggestions were made to be put on a ballot for all residents to vote.
One person stood in support of the project, saying there are concerns, but he appreciated the developer being part of the forum. "An open line of communication is the right step forward," he said.
Councilman Roy Stockton attended. He could not comment, but suggested the meeting, when nearing 8 p.m., continue so all present could ask their questions.
"I've been at council meetings that go past midnight," he said. "I will stay as long as you have something to say. I have never seen this many people show up for an event."
Since April, Menard has continued evaluating the site and providing the city with updates, as required by the agreement.
If Menard Energy moves forward with a formal development application, they are required to propose a community benefit, estimated at $20 million. It will be up the city as to how the money is spent.
If the company offers a formal proposal, several applications including a general and plan amendment and zoning ordnance text amendment.
