FAIRFIELD — Beginning Thursday, peafowl roaming the flower streets will be trapped by Public Works and relocated.
The trappings will continue weekly until the nuisance is abated, the city said in a social media post.
The birds have been the topic of agenda items in June and July city council meetings with some residents saying the peacocks are damaging cars and property.
The peafowl came with a family trust in May 1998. The city acquired the Dunnell property with a stipulation the property be developed as a park.
The property was a refuge for a flock of approximately 50 peafowl, which had free roam of the land and the surrounding Rolling Hills neighborhood.
An aviary was to be built on the land for the birds. In 2009, the city council approved a resolution to amend the architectural contract for the project. The amended scope eliminated the peafowl aviary due to ongoing maintenance costs and health concerns for the contained flock.
The flock continues to grow and has now migrated across Interstate 80.
In July, the birds got mixed reviews at the city council meeting.
One woman shared about growing up in the area with the peafowl and, after college, purchasing a home in the area.
“We lived in a unique neighborhood where wildlife is expected,” said another woman.
A Rolling Hills resident said the bird's sounds rise above the city's noise limit. can’t open my windows.” he said in July.
Another man said he was fixing his home with plans to move to Las Vegas. He said he spent $10,000 on a new driveway to have the peafowl ruin it.
A resident from the flower streets shared the birds destroyed her skylight, stop traffic and squeal loud enough to interrupt her phone calls at home.
At that meeting, the council directed city staff to get the population down to 20 to 25, put a band on them and start removing them from the flower streets.
Responses to the social media post about trapping and relocating the birds ranged from "about time" to "I would love to have them in Vacaville."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.