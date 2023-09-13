SUISUN CITY — The city council recently voted to apply for a Community Resilience Centers grant, which provides funding for the planning, pre-development, new construction or upgrades of existing neighborhood-level Community Resilience Centers.

If awarded, the money will be earmarked for the shuttered senior center.

Members of the community eat a Thanksgiving meal during the Suis

Members of the community eat a Thanksgiving meal during the Suisun City Senior Center Thanksgiving Luncheon, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.