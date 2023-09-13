SUISUN CITY — The city council recently voted to apply for a Community Resilience Centers grant, which provides funding for the planning, pre-development, new construction or upgrades of existing neighborhood-level Community Resilience Centers.
If awarded, the money will be earmarked for the shuttered senior center.
The centers may be used for various community programs and are required to also provide shelter and resources during climate and other emergencies such as extreme heat events or poor air quality days.
Funding can also be requested for ongoing year-round community services and programs (such as food distribution, informational seminars, and workforce development training) that build overall community resilience.
Awards vary from $1 million to $10 million, with $84 million available for potential projects. The grant cycle would be for five years – four years of implementation, and 1 year of the CRC being open for reporting and evaluation.
The Suisun Senior Center has been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Programming was moved to the Joseph Nelson Community Center in 2022 due to major repairs being needed at the center.
In June, the council voted against declaring the center as surplus property and voiced desire to find alternative funding in order to rehabilitate the facility and ultimately to operate it.
The Recreation, Parks, and Marina Department will submit an application for the grant program prior to the Monday deadline.
The grant proposal focuses making the necessary repairs and improvements to the Senior Center, but also adding amenities that will transform the center into a Community Resilience center.
The anticipated improvements include new flooring, windows, HVAC system, roof, solar, exterior lighting, audio/visual system, air purification system, remodeling of existing bathrooms, and drought resistant landscaping throughout the exterior of the building.
The same grant proposal goes before the Vacaville city council at Tuesday's meeting.
If awarded, the funds would include to plan the initial stages of proposed multipurpose community center at Centennial Park.
"Securing this funding would allow for meaningful progress in the efforts to build a multi-purpose Community Center that both serves City residents during potential emergency situations and provides year-round community service activities," a staff report read in Vacaville's council agenda.
