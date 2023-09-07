DRGraphics-Fairfield-Govt

FAIRFIELD — The city council, on a 6-0 vote, passed a proposal for a safe parking program Tuesday. Councilman Doug Carr was out with an illness.

There were no public comments on the proposal.

(1) comment

TTHS
TTHS

Will they be checked for valid drivers licenses, registration and insurance before they drive into the lot?

