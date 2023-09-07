FAIRFIELD — The city council, on a 6-0 vote, passed a proposal for a safe parking program Tuesday. Councilman Doug Carr was out with an illness.
There were no public comments on the proposal.
An estimated 75 people are living in their vehicles in Fairfield, according to presenter April Cobb.
The ordinance authorizes a safe-parking program and establishes operational standards for safe-parking host sites.
Sites are asked to offer a safe place to park, access to restroom facilities, resources and access to social service programs, and other supports to transition into permanent, stable housing.
Cobb shared slides showing Mountain View with seven lots, 50 spaces and 13 percent of those living in their vehicles transitioned to permanent house.
Walnut Creek has one lot with 12 spaces and reported a 40 percent success rate getting people into their own homes.
Safe parking also provides the city more accurate and up to date data on the number of homeless individuals in the city.
Property owners who wish to participate must provide the Homeless Services Division with a Safe Parking permit application, a site management and operations plan, and agree to a one-year term of conditions outlined in the Safe Parking Program Ordinance.
"It's something we can do," said councilman Rich Vaccaro.
Councilwoman Doriss Panduro wanted to know if there would be a limit on the number of lots. "We are going to put it out there and see who will have one," Cobb said, adding she hopes to see them all over the city.
Councilwoman Patrice Williams shared the story of talking to two different women living in their vehicles who felt they could never get restful sleep, fearing for their safety.
A maximum of 10 vehicles will be allowed per lot.
The Fairfield City Council meeting ended before Suisun City's. Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez was aware of the decision in Fairfield and suggested the safe parking program as an option while homelessness ordinances and enforcement were being discussed at the Suisun City council meeting Tuesday night.
Will they be checked for valid drivers licenses, registration and insurance before they drive into the lot?
