FAIRFIELD — The city council gave a unanimous thumbs-up to issue a letter of support requesting that the state Legislature pass special legislation to raise the Solano County statutory sales tax limit from 9.25% to 9.75%.
The city of Benicia made the request citing a financial situation where expenditures exceed revenue in that city.
"On behalf of the city of Fairfield City Council, I write in support of the city of Benicia’s request to the State Legislature to pass special legislation increasing Solano County’s statutory sales tax limit from 9.25% to 9.75%.
"Maintaining a strong local economy and robust public services are vital components in providing an enhanced quality of life for our citizens. As neighboring cities, we share common challenges and opportunities, and it is crucial that we collaborate and support each other's initiatives for the betterment of Solano County as a whole. We recognize the increasing costs in providing services and programs to the community, and Benicia’s limited opportunities to increase revenues to match expenses. For these reasons, we support your endeavors and wish you success."
It is signed by Mayor Catherine "Cat" Moy.
The City of Suisun City also approved a letter of support for Benicia's effort. City council members discussed the proposal prior to voting.
Fairfield council members approved it as part of the consent calendar, with no public comments of discussion.
The letters do not raise taxes immediately. Cities and the county, if desired, can place local measures on the ballot for the voters to decide.
"This trend has been observed and reported in prior budget cycles, and the city's ability to continue to rely on one-time funds to balance the budget is not sustainable in future years," a staff report reads.
"Due to limited opportunities for new development, stagnant population growth, and the need to raise additional local revenues, Benicia seeks legislation to increase the maximum allowable sales tax."
(1) comment
Correct move.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.