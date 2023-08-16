Catherine Moy 2023

Mayor Catherine Moy

FAIRFIELD — The city council gave a unanimous thumbs-up to issue a letter of support requesting that the state Legislature pass special legislation to raise the Solano County statutory sales tax limit from 9.25% to 9.75%.

The city of Benicia made the request citing a financial situation where expenditures exceed revenue in that city.

Sparky
Sparky

Correct move.

