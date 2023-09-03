Solano SPCA and the Epiphany Episcopal Community Kitchen Fourth Friday Feed will benefit from the Unity Yard Sale at Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center in Vacaville. Betty Lewis, of Vacaville, displays some Christmas items during the yard sale, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
VACAVILLE — Unity of the Valley Church is no stranger to throwing events. This weekend they held a special fundraiser for the SPCA and the Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center.
A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Solano SPCA and the Epiphany Episcopal Community Kitchen’s Fourth Friday Feed.
The Solano SPCA is a nonprofit animal shelter that works to unite pets with people, but they also offer various programs to Solano County residents. The SPCA relies on local support to keep running.
It accepts monetary and vehicle donations. People can donate cars for certain charities and the money from the sale of the vehicles goes to help the SPCA.
The "Friday Feed" is the volunteer ministry that works with the Epiphany Episcopal Church Community Meal Program cooking and serving healthy meals monthly.
The Epiphany Episcopal Church Community Meal Program started in March 2000 and has been serving free hot meals every Friday evening since then. Unity of the Valley volunteers joined them in 2010.
On average they serve about 200 people a month.
"We have done yard sales for many years," Marcella Mackes, office manager for the church, said. "But this one is for a cause."
Since Covid hit they have had to change up how they do the yard sale for safety. Before Covid, they spread out tables wall-to-wall inside the church and volunteers would help run the event.
"But Covid changed all of that," Mackes said. "So today we have people bring their own tables, chairs and set up in the parking lot."
People used to drop things off over the weeks before a yard sale. Then volunteers would place the items on display on the tables inside. There were about 12 tables set up Saturday with individuals maintaining their own booths.
It is a different world but seems to work well for them.
"We are lucky that the yard sale really doesn't cost much to put on," she said. "That way the money raised will go to the both parties."
Betty Lewis, of Vacaville, and her husband brought a table and displayed plates, dishes, cups, books and even some Christmas decorations.
They have been part of the church for many years, they traveled a lot but always loved coming back to Unity of the Valley.
"We liked doing this because it is for a good cause," she said.
