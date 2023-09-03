unity-yard-sale-table-090223.jpg

The Unity Yard Sale offers a variety of fun things to find at the Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

VACAVILLE — Unity of the Valley Church is no stranger to throwing events. This weekend they held a special fundraiser for the SPCA and the Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Solano SPCA and the Epiphany Episcopal Community Kitchen’s Fourth Friday Feed. 

Visitors browse the variety of tables during the Unity Yard Sale at Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
Solano SPCA and the Epiphany Episcopal Community Kitchen Fourth Friday Feed will benefit from the Unity Yard Sale at Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center in Vacaville. Betty Lewis, of Vacaville, displays some Christmas items during the yard sale, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

