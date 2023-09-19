FAIRFIELD — The California Highway Patrol is dedicating this week to ensure California’s youngest motor vehicle passengers are safe and secure while traveling on the state’s roadways.
National Child Passenger Safety Week runs through Saturday.
“Child safety seats, when correctly installed, afford the best protection for infants and young children,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee, in press materials.
“The CHP has trained Child Passenger Safety Technicians available in communities throughout the state, who offer parents and caregivers free, one-on-one instruction and car seat installation to help achieve the best fit for their child.”
Motor vehicle traffic crashes are the leading cause of death of children in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, 711 child passengers ages 12 and younger were killed in motor vehicle crashes in the United States.
In 2020 more than 63,000 were injured. More than one-third, 36 percent, percent were not buckled up.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports child safety seats have been shown to reduce fatal injury by 71% for infants (under the age of 1) and by 54% for toddlers (1-4 years old).
California law requires children under the age of , weighing less than 40 pounds or below 40 inches tall, ride in a rear-facing car seat. All children under the age of eight must ride in the back seat in an age-appropriate safety seat.
It's recommended that all children 13 and under should ride in the back seat.
Child safety seat inspections are from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Solano CHP Office, 3050 Travis Blvd., in Fairfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.