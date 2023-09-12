Child car seat inspections planned Daily Republic Staff Sep 12, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — The California Highway Patrol is hosting a free car-seat inspection on Sept. 23."Certified car seat technicians will be checking for old, broken and recalled child safety seats, and proper installation," the CHP said in announcing the by-appointment event.Children must come to the appointment.The inspections will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Solano CHP Office, 3050 Travis Blvd., in Fairfield. To make an appointment, call 707-639-6500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A3 091323 Motor Vehicles Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Dear Annie: Longing for more time with nephew's children who live nearby Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Fairfield Police find stolen car, arrest one, release minors to parents Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.