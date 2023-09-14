VACAVILLE — More changes are coming to downtown Vacaville, the city council learned Tuesday night during an update on the Downtown Specific Plan.
Ten high-impact items are planned, totaling about $1 million.
Among them is the School Street Bridge Deck and Façade Lighting which will construct an arched, entryway sign to Carroll Plaza on the deck of the School Street Bridge and to install uplighting of the School Street bridge itself.
The wireless system includes the ability to choose red, blue or green to accent the bridge, which is more than 100 years old.
The Downtown Vacaville sign’s message board currently requires bucket trucks and traffic control to change the information. An electronic sign is planned.
The Banner Pilot Project would try out a new banner system at two locations on the School Street bridge. There are banners across 107 locations in Downtown Vacaville, needing rotation multiple times per year. Each banner rotation requires two staff members and the use of a bucket-lift truck to remove and reinstall the new banner.
The “Breez Automated Pole Banner System” allows banners to be changed easily and quickly with one staff member, no bucket-lift truck required.
In February, the Police Department’s Community Response Unit was reactivated to proactively approach quality-of-life issues in Downtown Vacaville. Two police officers and one sergeant are on the team.
The team has added three e-bikes to the fleet to increase response time and allow for use on sidewalks, parks, alleys and in-between spaces.
A third member was added to the team a week ago.
The Police Department recently reallocated an approved officer position from another unit to create a fourth position.
Councilman Roy Stockton praised the program saying it offers the opportunity to really engage with the community.
Trash receptacles will be upgraded with “Big Belly” solar trash compactor receptacles that hold more waste than the conventional trash receptacle while removing from view of an overflowing trash can.
An estimated $15,000 is budged for for more murals on the exterior walls of privately-owned buildings at highly visible locations.
Crosswalk Brick Refresh would refresh the vibrancy of the brick color at the intersections of Main and Davis, Davis and Catherine, and Davis and Mason streets.
Earlier this year, the city launched a parking app that provides real-time information about parking availability in the city’s 12 public parking lots downtown.
Staff has begun analyzing data from the first six months of operation, which includes what lots are used with the greatest frequency, which are used the least, and which lots are most affected by downtown events.
Council members had a few questions and lots of praise for the work that has been done and should be accomplished within a year.
Vice Mayor Jeanette Wylie wanted to know if the cost for the new banner system included money for purchasing new banners. It does not.
She liked the project pilot, hoping that banners would be changed prior to fading.
"How safe is our downtown?" Wylie asked Police Chief Ian Schmutzler.
He assured the council that it was, citing an example of issues from one business. Working with the business owner, other agencies and the Alcohol Beverage Control, was resolved.
