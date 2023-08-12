Tokea Thomas, right, helps Apollo Brown take off his life vest on the last day of Camp Chaos at the Aquatic Complex at Allan Witt Park in Fairfield, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — "We've got a runner," said Dawn Powell LaBar chasing after a toddler Thursday afternoon at the Allan Witt Aquatics Center. She safely scooped up the little one.
Just a few minutes earlier, she was snuggling the same child on the steps leading into the pool.
Camp Chaos wrapped up its 2023 season Thursday. The camp offers youths with developmental and intellectual disabilities the chance to be part of a summer tradition, in a nurturing and one-on-one environment.
The countywide program was launched through the efforts of Debbie Lees Davis, owner/director of Special Care Services Disabilities Advocate, and Angel Hixson, special-needs parent liaison with the Vacaville Unified School District.
Hixson has a son on the autism spectrum. Camp Chaos, and other similar programs, are few and far between, she said. Camp Chaos welcomes youths into their 20s. Chronological age doesn't matter, Davis said.
The program expanded into Suisun City this year. Campers enjoyed a variety of water activities, play and making friends at the Lambrecht Sports Complex.
Approximately 29 children from two sessions daily, accompanied by more than 20 staff and volunteers participated in Suisun City. Funding was also provided to train Suisun City staff to work with the youths.
Plans are currently in the works to develop ongoing programming to support youths with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Suisun City.
"I am elated to have Camp Chaos in Suisun City. Children of diverse abilities have an opportunity to have summer fun through social and sensory activities that bring them so much joy. I am grateful for this grant, community partners, the staff, and all the volunteers who made Camp Chaos possible," said Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez, in a press release.
Brothers Ronald and Immanuel Walker attended Camp Chaos. Now, they work as program buddies.
"I kind of like to talk to them, hear how their day (went) and about themselves," Immanuel Walker said.
"I'm a different person," Ronald Walker said. "I'm a kid again." He is starting his second year at Solano Community College.
His favorite activity at Camp Chaos is getting water dumped on his head.
Hannah Davis lined up the staff and volunteers for this year's Camp Chaos, the fifth one.
She credited the Walker brothers for being the best at sharing the rules with other campers. Immanuel and Ronald Walker hope to return to Camp Chaos next year.
"I'm excited for each year," Hannah Davis said. "It's very rewarding and can be tough in the moment."
Her mother would like to see Camp Chaos expand throughout the county, and hopefully, the state.
North Bay Regional Center and the Fairfield Community Services Foundation are some of the organizations that help with the cost. Scholarships and donations are employed to keep the cost to a minimum.
Parents transport their children to, and from, Camp Chaos. They are welcome to stay, but don't Debbi Lees Davis said.
One sibling, Kaylie Shatullman, did. She worked with her brother who is on the autism spectrum. "I really like it," said the 10-year-old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.