FAIRFIELD — Erin Hannigan said lying quietly in front of a fan – holding a spray bottle with water to add a cool mist – was a nice reprieve from the sweltering heat of Burning Man 2022.
In fact, it was the hottest event on record, made worse by the dry, hot winds and desert sands whipped up everywhere.
Blowing sands were not a problem this year.
Rain and mud, however, added a new experience to Hannigan's fourth trip to the Black Rock Desert, which transforms into a city of art and entertainment and diversity each summer.
"Within the city, you have official camps that supports the entertainment (and other activities)," said Hannigan, a Solano County supervisor who represents much of Vallejo.
"Actually, we were part of a village, so I think there were about 60 people ... We were in an RV, so we were dry ... There was one other RV in the camp, and the other (participants) were living in tents," said Hannigan, who made her fourth trip to the event that focuses on "community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance."
The village also had a kitchen fired up, providing two free meals a day for anyone in need.
If hot, gooey cheese sandwiches are preferred, then participants know to go to the Moon Cheese camp.
And while the participants are typically ready to assimilate into the Burning Man culture, if they do not come fully prepared, they can get appropriate clothing for the spirit of Burning Man at the Kostume Kamp.
It is all free. In fact, just about everything at Burning Man is free. There is one exception.
"Ice is the only thing you purchase at Burning Man," Hannigan said.
At its peak, the storm created rills of water that ran through camps across the Burning Man footprint, causing tent-dwellers to seek drier ground.
Hannigan and her husband, Vernon Andrews – a 13-year-veteran of Burning Man – arrived at their camp on Aug. 28, on the second day of the weeklong event that officially ended on Sept. 4.
"My husband lives for the week of Burning Man, so as long as he can do it, I think we will be going," Hannigan said.
"I personally go there for the art; the art is incredible."
Hannigan's son and daughter-in-law, Connor and Teri Lesley, attended the event as well, but were part of a different camp. The mud also made connecting up with them more of a challenge.
Close to 75,000 people attended the event, which started in 1986. However, 2023 was the 35th Burning Man due to Covid.
The initial impacts of Hurricane Hilary, which splashed and washed the area leading into the event, had already been absorbed into the desert floor. The first campers arrived under blue, desert skies.
However, the rains that followed on Friday and Saturday created an environment of mud that forced the Burning Man visitors to test one of the event's key principles: radical self-reliance.
"There are 10 principles to Burning Man, and those principles are really important," Hannigan said.
The principles, also referred to as rules, are: Radical Inclusion. Anyone may be a part of Burning Man; Gifting. Burning Man is devoted to acts of gift giving; Decommodification; Radical self-reliance; Radical Self-expression; Communal Effort; Civic Responsibility; and Leaving No Trace.
The storms created quite the test for the last of those rules, with a great deal more left behind this year than in previous years because of the difficulty of getting out. However, people have been returning to the area to help clean up.
"It wasn't that bad," said Hannigan, who said the greatest inconvenience was not being able to bicycle around the Burning Man area like they typically do.
Of course, communication back to the civilized world is always tested at Burning Man, but Hannigan was able to get messages out through social media to let family, friends and others who were concerned know that all were safe and well.
She and her husband left Tuesday afternoon on what Hannigan described as a 5-mile trip "to pavement." They found a parking lot for the night, and came home on Wednesday.
One of the lasting impressions she has of the event are all the socks that were abandoned in the mud. At one point, Hannigan added, organizers had sent out an advisory on the radio station set up each year, suggesting the best way to get around is to put socks over the shoes.
Thus, socks became a kind of monument to the 2023 Burning Man.
"I saw a lot of socks stuck in the mud," Hannigan said.
