FAIRFIELD — Legislation on its way to the governor's desk, proponents say, will increase accountability and oversight to how California State University campuses respond to sexual harassment complaints.
“We must hold administrators accountable and bring necessary transparency to make sure cases aren’t swept under the rug,” Sen. Bill Dodd, author of Senate Bill 808, said in a statement.
The bill was approved by the Senate on a 37-0 vote after previously being approved by the Assembly.
“As a grandparent and CSU (Chico) graduate, I am committed to making sure students will feel safe and respected on our campuses. This bill ensures we put the culture and processes in place to make that happen," Dodd added.
The legislation was introduced in response to "numerous cases of sexual harassment and violence occurring in the California State University system in recent years," and audit findings that "in some cases, universities improperly closed cases and failed to provide adequate discipline or take action against offenders," the statement from Dodd's office said.
"Under provisions of SB 808, the outcome of any sexual harassment settlements would be posted on college websites and reported to the Legislature. Sen. Dodd plans follow-up legislation that would address other State Auditor recommendations," the statement said.
The bill was co-sponsored by the California Faculty Association and CSU Employees Union and received support from Solano County Board of Supervisors.
“Legislation like SB 808 is needed because there is systemic abuse and harassment happening at campuses across the CSU system,” John Vasquez, chairman of the Solano County Board of Supervisors, said in the Dodd statement. “As the home county of a state university, the well-being of students at the California State University Maritime Academy is important to the Board of Supervisors. SB 808 provides greater transparency and protections for students.”
