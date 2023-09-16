FAIRFIELD — A bill that would add larger, as well as fruit and vegetable juice containers to the state's recycling program has cleared the Legislature and will next be considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“We're taking a big step toward cutting our state’s waste stream while uplifting our recycling program,” Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said in a statement about his Senate Bill 353. “This bill reduces the amount of recyclables we put into landfills, provides a financial lifeline to recyclers, and maximizes consumers’ options for redeeming deposits on beverage containers. Ultimately, it will help us meet our recycling goals.”
The California Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Reduction Act was established in 1986. However, it does not include larger or vegetable juice containers.
Senate Bill 353 would add containers of 100% fruit juice and vegetable juice to the state’s bottle recycling law, putting another 200 million containers per year into the recycling stream, according to the statement released Friday by Dodd's Office.
"It would also invest new ongoing funding to support rural recycling options for consumers to redeem their deposit and improve recycling rates," the statement said. "The bill also authorizes the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery to adjust its processing of payment calculations for recyclers to a quarterly schedule rather than yearly, helping to stabilize the market. Lastly, the bill improves transparency on recycling metrics and allows the department to make critical efficiency improvements."
