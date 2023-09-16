Bill Dodd

FAIRFIELD — A bill that would add larger, as well as fruit and vegetable juice containers to the state's recycling program has cleared the Legislature and will next be considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We're taking a big step toward cutting our state’s waste stream while uplifting our recycling program,” Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said in a statement about his Senate Bill 353. “This bill reduces the amount of recyclables we put into landfills, provides a financial lifeline to recyclers, and maximizes consumers’ options for redeeming deposits on beverage containers. Ultimately, it will help us meet our recycling goals.”

