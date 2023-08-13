Becky Mitchell, left, and Dr. Tami Hendriksz, Interim Academic O

Becky Mitchell, left, and Dr. Tami Hendriksz, Interim Academic Officer and College of Oesteopathic Medicine at Touro University, right, show Alice Darrow Wilderman Hall at Touro University in Vallejo, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Darrow is 104-years-old and resided the Bachelor Officers' Quarters, today known as Wilderman Hall, while serving as a nurse during World War II. Darrow met her husband, Dean, at the Bachelor Officers' Quarters while he was recovering from injuries sustained at Pearl Harbor. Mitchell is Darrow's daughter. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

VALLEJO — Alice Darrow – then a 23-year-old Navy nurse known as "Becky" – was part of a medical team for a patient few outside the surgeon likely expected to live through his procedure.

So when Dean Darrow grabbed her hand and said, "Miss Becky, if I come out of this, will you go on liberty with me?" Alice Beck answered, "of course."

