VALLEJO — Alice Darrow – then a 23-year-old Navy nurse known as "Becky" – was part of a medical team for a patient few outside the surgeon likely expected to live through his procedure.
So when Dean Darrow grabbed her hand and said, "Miss Becky, if I come out of this, will you go on liberty with me?" Alice Beck answered, "of course."
That was April 1942 at the Mare Island Naval Hospital. They were married in Reno that August. The marriage lasted 49 years.
Her pre-surgery promise is the beginning of a love story Miss Darrow has retold many times as part of Pearl Harbor survivor talks in schools. She last told her and her husband's story as part of a Memorial Day event this year in Rohnert Park.
"We used to do quite a bit (of speaking) when we lived up in Clearlake (Kelseyville). There were about 20 of us, we were all Pearl Harbor survivors, and one by one they have all gone away," Darrow said.
Darrow is not convinced that any in the younger generations, short of those with ties to the military or military families, understand or appreciate what her generation went through during World War II.
That failure, she fears, could very well mean a repeat of another global war.
The Paso Robles native grew up in the small North State town of Hamilton City where her father farmed 3,000 acres of wheat. Her elementary school class had eight students. She was one of 25 who graduated from Hamilton High in 1938.
The Kennett Dam, now known as the Shasta Dam, had yet to be built, so the Sacramento River swelled and flooded the farmlands, but would be almost dry by the end of the summer. As a child, she remembers swimming in the river with her three brothers.
Now 104, Darrow has outlived most of her family, including two of her four children. Her husband died in 1991.
Darrow returned to Mare Island on Wednesday, visited the site that was once the hospital and where the nurses quarters were. The one she shared with three other nurses is now the office of the associate dean of the College of Education and Medical Science.
"We had a great time. It brought back a lot of memories," she said.
A date that still lives in infamy
Dean Darrow's job on the USS West Virginia was to carry ammunition to the twin 16-inch guns on the four turrets of the Colorado-class battleship.
On Dec. 7, 1941, he was scheduled to leave the ship and enjoy a day on the beach.
"Then he heard the planes go overhead," Alice Darrow said.
She said, at first, her future husband thought it was a drill, and that his shore leave would be canceled. Then he looked up, "and he could see the meatballs" on the planes – the red zeros of the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service.
The West Virginia was struck seven times by torpedoes, sinking in shallow water along Battleship Row. One of those torpedo hits threw Darrow off the ship and into the harbor waters where he was trying to swim to safety when a small rescue boat came his way.
It was while he was being pulled aboard that he was struck by a Japanese fighter strafing the area. The next thing he knew, he was in a Mare Island hospital. However, his wounds appeared to be relatively minor, so after a short recovery, he was back aboard a ship and headed to the South Pacific.
It was there he began to have dizzy spells and sharp pains in his side. He had his appendix removed on a hospital ship, but the dizziness continued and the pain was now in his chest. X-rays exposed the problem, but the ship medics refused to tell him what they found, only instructing Darrow to rest and try not to move too much.
Alice Beck had joined the Navy in November 1941.
"There was a need for nurses then. I checked out the Air Force and the Army, and like my daughter said, I thought the guys (in the Navy) were a little cuter," Darrow said.
Her daughter, Becky Mitchell, with whom Darrow lives in Danville, helped arrange for the Mare Island trip and the phone interview on Thursday. She was the first to comment on the winsome Navy sailors.
Having gone through nursing school in Alameda County, Darrow was waiting for her Navy orders when Pearl Harbor was attacked.
Air raid drills were not uncommon on the West Coast after the attack, so the sirens would sound and all would go dark. Darrow worked on the sixth floor of the hospital, a vantage point from which she could stare out into the dark abyss of the bay.
She called the experience "scary ... You thought you were going to be bombed."
"One time, I went downtown with another nurse and the sirens went off and all the lights went out, and it was eerie to be in the downtown. People came out of the buildings and were just walking around," Darrow said.
It was early in 1942 when she finally got her orders and she was sent to Mare Island to work at the hospital and to get a little officer training along the way.
A date in April that still lives in reverence
Dean Darrow returned to the Mare Island hospital not knowing what was wrong.
It was not until he talked to Dr. Emil Hofman, who broke the news: He had a bullet lodged in his heart. He told him that he would certainly die if it was not removed, but the surgery also was quite dangerous, and quite new.
As soon as he got out of surgery, Alice Darrow recalls, he reminded her of her promise.
Each left the Navy with honorable discharges – his for medical reasons, hers for the marriage.
They moved to Los Angeles where he went to work for Lockheed, but he was not enamored with the job. So they moved to Pleasants Hill in 1947 and he traveled the world with his work for Sperry Marine.
"He loved his job," Darrow said.
"I raised four children," she added, but also worked part-time and as an on-call nurse.
"I loved nursing," Darrow said.
The couple retired to Kelseyville in 1977, and were able to travel together to New Zealand and Australia, and took a wonderful trip to Alaska, but did not get to go to all the places they had hoped to go before he died.
But Alice Darrow is still traveling.
She has taken a cruise to Norway, which also included Iceland, Scotland and other sites. In September, she and her daughter, and her husband, will be flying to Athens to begin a six-week cruise that will include Greece, Israel and neighboring areas.
A closing thought to remember
Of the 2,403 (68 civilians) who died at Pearl Harbor, 106 were aboard the West Virginia.
The ship, however, returned to service during the war and took part in the Philippines Campaign, where it led the way, with its night radar capabilities, at the Battle of Surigao Strait. It also participated in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and was part of the occupational force in Japan at war's end. It was decommissioned in 1947.
