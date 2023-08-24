DRGraphics-Vallejo-News

VALLEJO — The Vallejo Police Department will hold its second town-hall meeting regarding its responses to alarm calls at 6 p.m. Sept. 7.

"Due to limited sworn police staffing, the Vallejo Police Department has been forced to make many difficult decisions, including those related to a reduction in police services. We have carefully examined a variety of calls for service and have determined that alarm calls have approximately a 98% rate of being unfounded. In an effort to provide efficient services to our community, we are proposing to no longer respond to selected unverified alarm calls," the department said in a statement.

