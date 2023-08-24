VALLEJO — The Vallejo Police Department will hold its second town-hall meeting regarding its responses to alarm calls at 6 p.m. Sept. 7.
"Due to limited sworn police staffing, the Vallejo Police Department has been forced to make many difficult decisions, including those related to a reduction in police services. We have carefully examined a variety of calls for service and have determined that alarm calls have approximately a 98% rate of being unfounded. In an effort to provide efficient services to our community, we are proposing to no longer respond to selected unverified alarm calls," the department said in a statement.
"We will continue to respond to manually activated panic alarms and silent robbery alarms. We will also respond to alarm calls that demand a dual response which requires both the Police and Fire departments for medical reasons. Additionally, we will respond to video alarms that depict an in-progress crime occurring or having just occurred," the statement added.
"Dispatchers have been directed to take the phone call from the alarm company or other applicable caller, and input the call for service in its entirety, including the area of activation. If the alarm is determined to be an audible alarm or a silent alarm, the dispatcher will explain to the caller that we will not be responding to unverified alarm activations and offer the reporting party the incident number.
"The call will then be cleared out with a disposition of PC, canceled due to lack of staffing protocol. If we can determine a burglary is in progress, the dispatcher will dispatch the event based on call priority and staffing availability as soon as practical."
The meeting will be in the Vallejo Room of the John F. Kennedy Library, 505 Santa Clara St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.