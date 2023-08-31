DRGraphics-Vallejo-News

VALLEJO — Touro University California’s Social Justice in Public Health Series, "Impacts of Technology on Health Equity and Social Justice," will be offered in September. 

The series looks at current technology within the context of social justice and health equity; and explores existing challenges and solutions, including how it can be utilized as a tool to empower marginalized communities, increase access to resources, and challenge existing power structures according to a press release. 

