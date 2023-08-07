The Week Ahead: Peddlers Fair marks 60 years Saturday By Daily Republic Staff Aug 7, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENICIA — Mark your calendar for the 60th annual Benicia Peddlers Fair, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.The event will feature more than 300 vendors offering a variety of antiques, collectable, art, food and drinks.This outdoor event began in 1963 with a few collectible and antique stores displaying their items on tables outside St. Paul’s Church.The fair spans the entire 11 blocks of First Street.For more information, visit beniciapeddlersfair.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Collecting A3 080723 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New look for the Daily Republic online now Caltrans planning I-80 closures in Vallejo area Civil grand jury reviews lack of agency response to its reports County terminates contract with firm hired for Covid services Suisun council will ponder supporting Benicia plea for sales tax increase Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
