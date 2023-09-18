The Week Ahead: Fall Plant exchange on Saturday DR Staff Sep 18, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — The UCCE Master Gardeners will host a plant exchange this weekend.The Fall Plant Exchange will occur from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Texas St., Fairfield. They will also host a Succulent Cornucopias class at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 at the same location. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Botany A3 091823 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Planned resort at Rockville, Suisun Valley gets Airport Commission OK Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Family searching for missing woman, Jessie Covey Suisun City council puts city manager on administrative leave Kelly wins seat on Vacaville Unified school board Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
