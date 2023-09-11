VALLEJO — Mare Island will celebrate its rich history with Mare Island Founders Day this week.
The celebration will run Thursday through Saturday.
Several events are planned for the weekend including the Founders Day "Standing Together" speaker series, a "Behind the Fences" bus tour, free "Open Island" self-guided walking tours and the main event, the Family Festival at the Admiral's Mansion from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The schedule of events includes special speakers series, 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Peters Chapel, 1181 Walnut Ave., Mare Island. There is a fee for the event. The planned speakers include:
• Marian Hopwood, president of the Vallejo Chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society (her family connection to Mare Island dates to 1924).
• Brendan Riley, journalist, historian and author who has written extensively about Vallejo and Mare Island – on European ethnic communities.
• Helen Zajac on women in the workforce. Zajac began work at Mare Island Naval Shipyard as a temporary clerk stenographer, worked her way through the shipyard’s Upward Mobility Program to positions in management; she is a veteran of many leadership positions including with Navy Yard Association, the North Bay YMCA, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
• Jake Sloan, author and cofounder of one California’s largest labor management consulting firms on standing up to discrimination. Sloan was a former worker at Mare Island, as a pipefitter, and member of a group of African Americans who stood up against discrimination during the early years of the Civil Rights Era.
A reception will follow with a separate charge for food and beverages.
The "Behind the Fences" bus tour begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Savage & Cooke Distillery, 1097 Nimitz Ave., Mare Island.
This tour will include a VIP luxury bus which will give visitors a deep dive into the history of the island during the war years. The two-hour tour will travel to locations and buildings that are not otherwise open to visitors.
See the “Pink Palace,” where clandestine operations were hatched during the Cold War; experience the B271 "Industrial Cathedral" where full-sized wooden models of submarines were built; and walk through B116, where the Wendy the Welders gathered every day during World War II, according to the website. The bus tour is $75.
A self-guided island tour will occur from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, starting at "Quarters Coffee Shop," 1015 Walnut Ave. Visitors can grab a map at the coffee shop and pick their own route for the tour. Mare Island Historic Park Foundation docents will be stationed to share history with them as well as direct them along the tour.
The Family Festival at the Admiral's Mansion will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday after the walking tour.
The Founders Day Family Festival will have a bounce house and face-painting for the children, beer and wine for sale for the adults, and a silent auction, prize drawing, history exhibits and a main-stage musical performance.
Tickets for the festival are $10 for advance purchase, $15 at the door and members get a $5 discount. All proceeds, including silent auction and prize drawing, will raise funds for the Foundation.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.mihpf.org/founders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.