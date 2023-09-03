Vallejo Fatal Shooting Protest 01 060520

People gather outside City Hall to protest the shooting death early Tuesday, June 2, 2020, of Sean Monterrosa, 22, of San Francisco, by a Vallejo police officer. The protest happened in Vallejo, Friday, June 5, 2020. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

An arbitrator's reinstatement of fired Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn, who fatally shot Sean Monterrosa in 2020, is the latest development in a three-year saga that reignited calls for police reform in the Solano County city and helped power change at the state level.

The June 2, 2020, killing of Monterrosa, a 22-year-old San Francisco carpenter of Argentinian descent, occurred just eight days after a Minneapolis police officer's murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide calls for police reform. In a smaller way, Monterrosa's death and local officials' handling of it helped propel police accountability legislation that had previously withered on California's legislative vine.

