People gather outside City Hall to protest the shooting death early Tuesday, June 2, 2020, of Sean Monterrosa, 22, of San Francisco, by a Vallejo police officer. The protest happened in Vallejo, Friday, June 5, 2020. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)
An arbitrator's reinstatement of fired Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn, who fatally shot Sean Monterrosa in 2020, is the latest development in a three-year saga that reignited calls for police reform in the Solano County city and helped power change at the state level.
The June 2, 2020, killing of Monterrosa, a 22-year-old San Francisco carpenter of Argentinian descent, occurred just eight days after a Minneapolis police officer's murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide calls for police reform. In a smaller way, Monterrosa's death and local officials' handling of it helped propel police accountability legislation that had previously withered on California's legislative vine.
Then-California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's refusal to take over the Monterrosa investigation from Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams, who recused her office from the case and that of the 2019 Vallejo police killing of Willie McCoy, became part of that year's case for passing AB1506, which requires the Attorney General's Office to investigate any police killing of an unarmed civilian. And Monterrosa's sisters lobbied for the passage two years later of SB2, which lays out a procedure to decertify police officers who have broken laws.
Earlier versions of both laws had previously stalled at the state Capitol.
"It was really important for us to advocate on behalf of our brother's story so that what happened to Sean wouldn't happen again," said Michelle Monterrosa. "We're trying to do whatever we can to ensure that we are the last family – that we'll be the last family – to go through this."
Officers with the Vallejo Police Department killed 19 people from 2010 to 2020. According to Fatal Encounters, a nonprofit that maintains a database of police killings, police in the North Bay city haven't fatally shot anyone since Monterrosa was shot outside of a Walgreens pharmacy on Redwood Street and Broadway.
Responding to reports of a shoplifting incident, Tonn fired five rounds through the windshield of an unmarked police car, striking Monterrosa in the back of the head as he knelt in the parking lot with empty hands. Tonn said he mistook the hammer in Monterrosa's pocket for a gun.
Tonn initially returned to work after the shooting. The department's investigation into the incident was slowed by the destruction of evidence, including the only footage of the incident and the windshield Tonn shot through. Tonn was fired by then-Police Chief Shawny Williams in December 2021 after a review by law enforcement evaluation firm OIR Group concluded that he violated the department's policies on de-escalation and use of force.
As first reported by Open Vallejo, the Aug. 18 reinstatement of Tonn was based on the arbitrator's findings that OIR Group unfairly subjected Tonn's actions to a "hindsight analysis" not permitted under state and federal law.
The Supreme Court has held that officers' split-second decisions must be evaluated based on what's known at the time and how another officer would reasonably act in their place.
"We can't look back at the officer's behavior with 20/20 hindsight," explained Stephen Rushin, a Loyola University Chicago professor of criminal law and police accountability. "Every single case is unique and fact intensive. You have to think about what did the officer know, and what were the exact circumstances the officer faced at that moment?"
In a statement that misspelled Monterrosa's name, Tonn's attorney Joshua Olander said the arbitrator's decision vindicated his client.
"The decision confirms Mr. Monterossa posed an imminent and deadly threat," Olander said in the statement.
At a rally outside of Vallejo City Hall on Thursday, attendees and Monterrosa family representatives protested Tonn's reinstatement. Family attorney S. Lee Merritt said the family's federal lawsuit against the city and its Police Department was in the discovery phase and urged state Attorney General Rob Bonta to conclude the investigation his office undertook in May 2021, nearly a year after the shooting.
"We're here to tell Rob Bonta his time is up," Merritt told a crowd of about 30. "We've been patient."
A spokesperson with the Attorney General's Office said the office's review is ongoing.
While Bonta's predecessor declined an earlier request to review the shooting, Becerra did start a review into the Vallejo Police Department's use-of-force and officer accountability procedures. The review ended in June with Vallejo police having implemented eight of the 45 reforms they committed to, leading the state Department of Justice to push for court oversight.
Tonn, a former Galt (Sacramento County) police officer who joined Vallejo's department in 2014 and was involved in three other shootings, will be reinstated "as soon as practicable," Vallejo City Manager Mike Malone said in a statement, though the exact timing has not yet been determined.
One person who doesn't expect to see Tonn back on the streets is Melissa Nold, a local civil rights attorney who has represented several families in excessive-force cases against Vallejo police, including the family of McCoy, shot to death while asleep in his car at a drive-thru. Nold said the city's liability exposure if Tonn is involved in another shooting is simply too great.
"When it's all said and done, they'll never be able to operate in the way that they did when Willie and Sean got killed like that," Nold said. "They already can't."
