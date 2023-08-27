museum-of-history-benicia-grand-opening-082623.JPG

Bert McCarthy, of Benicia, enjoys the displays during the grand opening of the Museum of History Benicia in Benicia, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

 Susan Hiland

BENICIA — Bert McCarthy recently moved to Benicia and was completely enraptured by the displays at the Museum of History Benicia, which welcomed visitors Saturday for the grand opening.

"This is a really nice complement to the other museum in town," he said. "I read everything on the walls, and I was there for over an hour." 

Costumes from an old brothel are on display at the Museum of History Benicia, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
Liza Minkstein, 9, of Benicia, takes some vegetables from the Victory Garden in the Callie's Kids Corner Educational Space at the Museum of History Benicia, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

