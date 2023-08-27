Liza Minkstein, 9, of Benicia, takes some vegetables from the Victory Garden in the Callie's Kids Corner Educational Space at the Museum of History Benicia, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
BENICIA — Bert McCarthy recently moved to Benicia and was completely enraptured by the displays at the Museum of History Benicia, which welcomed visitors Saturday for the grand opening.
"This is a really nice complement to the other museum in town," he said. "I read everything on the walls, and I was there for over an hour."
The other museum is located in the arsenal building on Camel Road, formerly known as the Benicia Historical Museum.
This new location on East Second Street originally housed the Benicia Fire Museum, which closed many years ago.
The building has a long history in Benicia and Benicia Fire Volunteer Firemen Inc. took care of it for years. The Benicia Historical Museum acquired the property and the fire museum's collection, including fire trucks, hoses and more last year.
"It is usual for one museum to acquire the entire collection of another," Jen Roger, executive director of Museum of History Benicia said.
The building had been closed for about five years, according to Roger, and when they purchased it everything needed to be inventoried and some things had to go.
Roger said she wanted this new museum to tell the story of California through the history of Benicia.
"We needed to reevaluate the exhibits from what was before," she said.
This also happened at the Arsenal and many things have shifted there as well.
"Covid gave us the opportunity to take a break and look at what we had and where we were going," she said.
Roger wants history to grab visitors by the collar and drag them right into it, and in that vein everything needed to be dynamic and on point. Some things that had been donated in the past didn't fit with the vision of exploring history through Benicia, so some items were removed and shipped to Missouri, some to San Francisco and others to their respective places where they belonged as relative to history.
"The question was, 'How does this tell the story of Benicia? How does it connect?,' " she said.
The building looks much like it did in its operational days as a fire station. It is small, compact and filled with history. Two fire trucks are along one wall. The first one is titled "Fire Solano." They have a display dedicated to the women who went to war. Another one is about the railroads, and one is about the refinery. There is a small display across from the fire trucks dedicated to the more ... adult businesses that were run in Benicia.
"The costumes are real ones from the brothel," Roger said.
In the back room is a conference area, which can be used as a rental space for gatherings. They also have small hallway with offices and a bathroom with a working shower.
In another area is a small replica of a Victory Garden from World War II, a place children can pluck veggies and place them into a bucket. The area is called the Callie's Kids Corner Educational Space.
Liza Minkstein was doing just that as her mother, Anastasia Minkstein, and father, Joe Minkstein, took some pictures.
"We have driven by this building every day that we lived here," Anastasia said. "My daughter loves the firemen and the trucks. So we are really excited to get to see it inside."
"I like the sirens, too," Liza said.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They are closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
