BENICIA — Nicole Reichenberg and her friend Emily Butler live just up the street from the Benicia Peddlers Fair. They have been coming to the fair for six years or so, enjoying the shopping and food.
"I love coming down here every year and seeing the weird crazy stuff they have," Reichenberg said. "You never know what you will find."
Butler agreed. "It's always fun to browse here," she said. "It comes from all over the world sometimes."
The event is a fundraiser for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. It helps to maintain the historic church along with other buildings on the property, which includes a rectory built in the 1700s.
"We are finishing up a painting project, which cost around $70,000," organizer Jeff Jarvis said. "Without this fair, we wouldn't be able to do the upkeep on the 166-year-old building."
The fair extended down First Street for eight blocks and offered visitors everything from toys to furniture.
The first event, in 1963, was called the Benicia Flea Market, a reference to the Paris Flea Market, and had 115 vendors from various parts of California and Nevada. About 4,000 visitors descended on the town for one day.
The Rev. Charles Davis started the first fair.
The number of vendors has grown. This year, the fair was filled to capacity, with 275 vendors and 320 booths. Some vendors operated two booths. The revenue is generated from the fees for vendor tables, the vendors get to keep whatever money they get from selling items.
The one-day event brings in upward of 32,000 visitors, according to Jarvis.
"It is always on the second Saturday of August," he said.
It is a long day for everyone, with vendor check-in starting at 2 a.m., but the day starts earlier for the organizers.
"I was up at 1 a.m. and out here with the police clearing the streets of cars," Jarvis said.
Adam and Melissa Jeffray of Vacaville came out for the second year in a row with a table for the event. Their home business, The Dice Goblin's Hoard, features dice for games like Dungeon & Dragons, and was very popular. The handmade dice were suspended in what looks like medical tubes and glittered brightly in the sunlight, drawing the eye straight to them.
"That is actually the cheapest way I could find to bundle them," said creator Melissa.
They were excited to return for the second year.
"Last year we sold out," she said. "I couldn't believe it! So this year I brought more items."
They even had a basket full of rejected dice for little children to play with.
"If they drop them, it's fine," she said.
Up the street was The Gifted Artists of St. Paul's, which is part of the ministry of the church that does charitable work, including feeding 400 meals to people. The members of the church got creative and made vases, scarves, quilts and more.
"They are incredibly talented," said Lisa Pena, vestry member and organizer.
"This is just a really fun fundraiser," she said. "We sold so many things this morning. It was great."
The fair has ended for the year but will be back again at the same time and place next year.
