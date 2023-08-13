benicia-peddlers-fair-antiques-081223.JPG

The 60th annual Benicia Peddlers Fair offers classic antiques along with other maker's items for a fun family event that helps raise money for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Benicia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

BENICIA — Nicole Reichenberg and her friend Emily Butler live just up the street from the Benicia Peddlers Fair. They have been coming to the fair for six years or so, enjoying the shopping and food. 

"I love coming down here every year and seeing the weird crazy stuff they have," Reichenberg said. "You never know what you will find." 

Benicia native Nicole Reichenberg comes to the Benicia Peddlers Fair each year to check out all the different items for sale, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
Visitors never know what they will find at the Benicia Peddlers Fair, which celebrated its 60th year, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. One of the vendors, The Dice Goblin's Hoard, sells dice and other gaming items made by Adam and Melissa Jeffray of Vacaville. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

